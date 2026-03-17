Jonathan Poretz to Celebrate Bobby Darin's 90th Birthday at 54 Below

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54 Below will present Jonathan Poretz in Happy Birthday Bobby: Darin At 90!, a loving birthday celebration of legendary performer, Bobby Darin, on Thursday, May 14, on what would have been Darin's actual 90th birthday.

Returning home to NYC for his fourth appearance at 54 Below, Poretz, the San Francisco Bay Area's favorite crooner, will channel Bobby Darin's swagger and swing with an all-new, high intensity show, featuring the best of the best from Darin's extensive catalog of standards from the Great American Songbook, Broadway, and early Rock ‘n' Roll.

Many consider Bobby Darin to be one of the greatest showmen and entertainers who ever graced a stage. A celebrated singer, songwriter, multi-instrument musician, and Oscar-nominated actor, Darin could really do it all. Now, with the success of Just In Time, the Tony nominated show about Darin's life, Darin, a NYC native, has finally become the King of Broadway, some 53 years after his way-too-early death in 1973 at the age of 37.

Poretz is no stranger to the music of Bobby Darin, having created and starred in Sinatra vs. Darin: Sex, Swagger & Swing, which he's performed at nightclubs and theaters throughout California as well as to a sold-out audience at 54 Below in 2019.

Among the nearly two dozen songs featured in this musical tribute are some of Darin's most beloved and well-known hits, including: “Beyond The Sea,” “Mack The Knife,” “As Long As I'm Singing,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” “Clementine,” “Artificial Flowers,” “Sunday In New York,” “The Curtain Falls,” and many more.

Accompanying Poretz will be an all-star, three horn mini-big band, featuring some of Broadway's most in-demand pit players, as well as some of the first call musicians who help make NYC the jazz capital of the world.