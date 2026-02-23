Video: Norm Lewis Sings 'Music of the Night' from PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





54 Below has released new footage of Norm Lewis singing "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera! The Broadway veteran, who was also seen in Once on This Island and The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, returned to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, in Broadway’s Living Room.

It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here.

On board, once again, was director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Marco Panascia on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion.