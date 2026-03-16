Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show

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Three-time BroadwayWorld Award winner Mark William packed The Green Room 42 once again to celebrate the release of his album "If I Can Dream. Check out photos below!

The celebrity-filled audience was enraptured by his smooth, sensual vocals and dazzling appearance.

Cheering him on with numerous standing ovations were Tony award-winners Susan Stroman, William Ivey Long, and Baayork Lee, along with Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Sussman, Side Show writer Bill Russell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alexis Michelle, to name a few.

Mark was backed by a stellar six-piece band, led by musical director Matthew Lowy.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy