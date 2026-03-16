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Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show

The celebrity-filled audience was enraptured by his smooth, sensual vocals and dazzling appearance. 

By: Mar. 16, 2026

Three-time BroadwayWorld Award winner Mark William packed The Green Room 42 once again to celebrate the release of his album "If I Can Dream. Check out photos below!

The celebrity-filled audience was enraptured by his smooth, sensual vocals and dazzling appearance. 

Cheering him on with numerous standing ovations were Tony award-winners Susan Stroman, William Ivey Long, and Baayork Lee, along with Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Sussman, Side Show writer Bill Russell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alexis Michelle, to name a few. 

Mark was backed by a stellar six-piece band, led by musical director Matthew Lowy.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Matthew Lowy (Music Director)

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Geneva Carr

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Fran Weisman

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Alexander J. Michaels (Alexis Michelle)

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Jelani Remy

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Michael Lavine

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Celeste Simone and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Laura Zuckerman

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and. Breton Tyner Bryan

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William with tonight's band that includes-Matthew Lowy (Musical Director and Piano), Jonathan Ward (Drums), Sam Zerna (Bass), David Cinquegrana (Guitar), Christian Marrero (Trumpet) and Olivia Hughart (Sax)

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Bill Russell, Mark William and Bruce Bossard

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mary Jane Houdina and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Bruce Sussman, Mark William and Rob Shuter

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William, Baayork Lee and Richard Hillman

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Baayork Lee

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Susan Stroman

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Charles Abbott, Mark William and Andrew Morrissey

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William with The Zimets

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Joshua Ellis, Mark William and David Bryan Brooks

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Ray Costello, Mark William and Deb Miller

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Philip Caruba and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Amy Lord, Mark William and Jamie McRae

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Ed DeHope, Emily DeHope, Mark William and Leanne DeHope

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William with Mark "Fraver" Verlizzo, Joseph Ligammari and the Oronoque Village Family

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William with Elizabeth Esttell and Victoria Fine

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
William Ivey Long and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Richie Ridge, Claudia Rosen, Mark William and Preston Ridge

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Preston Ridge

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Sarah Zaffiro

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Richie Ridge, Bashar Mourad, Erik Mortensen, Preston Ridge and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Logan Kelly

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Ryan Spahn, Mark William and Liz Teeters

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Eitan Perlin

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Richard Ridge, Victoria Gagliardi, Victor Gagliardi and Preston Ridge

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Amiel Burns, Sidney Myer and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Teresa Blowers and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Teresa Blowers, Mark William and Rachel Blowers

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Teresa Blowers, Mark William and Katie Trumbull

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Nancy Swadling

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Mark William and Cynthia Bambace

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Teresa Blowers, Mark William, Mark Davis and Debbie Davis

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Sheridan Glover and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Matt Zwyer and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Matthew Lowy and Mark William

Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show Image
Richie Ridge, Mark William, Sidney Myer and Preston Ridge


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