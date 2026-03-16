Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show
The celebrity-filled audience was enraptured by his smooth, sensual vocals and dazzling appearance.
Three-time BroadwayWorld Award winner Mark William packed The Green Room 42 once again to celebrate the release of his album "If I Can Dream. Check out photos below!
The celebrity-filled audience was enraptured by his smooth, sensual vocals and dazzling appearance.
Cheering him on with numerous standing ovations were Tony award-winners Susan Stroman, William Ivey Long, and Baayork Lee, along with Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Sussman, Side Show writer Bill Russell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alexis Michelle, to name a few.
Mark was backed by a stellar six-piece band, led by musical director Matthew Lowy.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Matthew Lowy (Music Director)
Mark William and Fran Weisman
Mark William and Alexander J. Michaels (Alexis Michelle)
Mark William and Michael Lavine
Celeste Simone and Mark William
Mark William and Laura Zuckerman
Mark William and. Breton Tyner Bryan
Mark William with tonight's band that includes-Matthew Lowy (Musical Director and Piano), Jonathan Ward (Drums), Sam Zerna (Bass), David Cinquegrana (Guitar), Christian Marrero (Trumpet) and Olivia Hughart (Sax)
Bill Russell, Mark William and Bruce Bossard
Mary Jane Houdina and Mark William
Bruce Sussman, Mark William and Rob Shuter
Mark William, Baayork Lee and Richard Hillman
Mark William and Susan Stroman
Charles Abbott, Mark William and Andrew Morrissey
Mark William with The Zimets
Joshua Ellis, Mark William and David Bryan Brooks
Ray Costello, Mark William and Deb Miller
Philip Caruba and Mark William
Amy Lord, Mark William and Jamie McRae
Ed DeHope, Emily DeHope, Mark William and Leanne DeHope
Mark William with Mark "Fraver" Verlizzo, Joseph Ligammari and the Oronoque Village Family
Mark William with Elizabeth Esttell and Victoria Fine
William Ivey Long and Mark William
Richie Ridge, Claudia Rosen, Mark William and Preston Ridge
Mark William and Preston Ridge
Mark William and Sarah Zaffiro
Richie Ridge, Bashar Mourad, Erik Mortensen, Preston Ridge and Mark William
Mark William and Logan Kelly
Ryan Spahn, Mark William and Liz Teeters
Mark William and Eitan Perlin
Richard Ridge, Victoria Gagliardi, Victor Gagliardi and Preston Ridge
Amiel Burns, Sidney Myer and Mark William
Teresa Blowers and Mark William
Teresa Blowers, Mark William and Rachel Blowers
Teresa Blowers, Mark William and Katie Trumbull
Mark William and Nancy Swadling
Mark William and Cynthia Bambace
Teresa Blowers, Mark William, Mark Davis and Debbie Davis
Sheridan Glover and Mark William
Matt Zwyer and Mark William
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