Gerrilyn Sohn Will Celebrate Bernadette Peters In New Cabaret Tribute

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Two-time MAC Award nominee Gerrilyn Sohn pays tribute to national treasure Bernadette Peters, whose extraordinary career spans more than five decades. This heartfelt celebration highlights Peters' iconic work across Broadway, film, television, solo albums, and live concert performances.

Performances will take place Sunday, April 19 at 4:00 PM, Saturday, May 2 at 4:00 PM, and Monday, May 11 at 7:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama.

The show is directed by Lennie Watts with musical direction by Tracy Stark, and features Marco Panascia on bass.

Ms. Sohn's previous cabaret shows have earned critical recognition. Her debut show, Something Cool, received nominations for both a MAC Award and a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Debut Show. She was also nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist for If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems. Earlier in her career, Ms. Sohn toured Europe in the groundbreaking musical Hair under the supervision of its co-creator James Rado.

With this new tribute, Ms. Sohn brings her warmth, storytelling, and musical sensitivity to the timeless songs and legacy of Bernadette Peters, celebrating a performer whose artistry continues to inspire generations.