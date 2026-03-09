Review: Debby Boone: We Witness 'Magic' at 54 Below

Last night, Eda and I saw a woman of a certain age looking ravishing and singing like a dream, and we could have stayed forever. Debby Boone hadn’t appeared in New York for over 10 years. In fact, the last time we enjoyed the thrill was when Debby performed a concert in Palm Beach when her father Pat Boone received the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from Dick Robinson’s Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook (see link below).

Her performance at 54 Below was a beautifully calibrated set of songs and the correct “temperature” for them, with no histrionics or depressing news. It was full steam ahead with glorious music, and great intelligence behind her eyes. This girl knows things and has information we were excited to hear. For us, her show took us back to those glamorous evenings at The Persian Room, The Copa, The Oak Room, during the Golden Age of nightclubs in NYC. Debby is the real deal, and I know she has collaborated with Richard Jay-Alexander quite a bit over the years and whatever the process that brought a night like this to us….more please. Debby, please don’t make us wait long for your return, and thank you RJA for encouraging her to perform in New York City again.

The musicians Debby brought along for this show were spectacular under the direction of Quinn Johnson and bravo to the tech team at 54 Below.

See photo coverage from Pat Boone receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at a Debby Boone concert in 2020 here.

Learn more about the artist on her website at debbyboone.com

Below, see photos from the Sunday March 8, 2026 concert at 54 Below



Debby Boone



Debby Boone & Susan Amunao



Rosemary Clooney & Debby Boone



54 Below



Tony Kadleck,Carmen Intorre Jr.,David Mann, Debby Boone, Quinn Johnson, Michael O'Brien



Linda Purl & Debby Boone



Pascal Victor Pastrana, Debby Boone, Mark Sendroff



Linda Purl, Debby Boone, Eda Sorokoff



Debby Boone & Stephen Sorokoff



Pat Boone & family



Debby Boone & Pat Boone 2020