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Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… returned to The Green Room 42 on Monday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Mar. 17, 2026

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… returned to The Green Room 42 on Monday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. The monthly residency, created and hosted by casting director and producer Stephen DeAngelis, celebrates Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies, and alternates, offering them the opportunity to perform and share stories from their experiences.

The concert included Savannah Lee Birdsong (Understudy for Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors), Austin Colburn (Standby for Dougal in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Nick Gaswirth (Understudy for multiple roles in Ragtime), Meg Guiney (Understudy for multiple roles in Don’t Vape! The Grease Parody), Weston Chandler Long (Understudy for Seymour, Orin and others in Little Shop of Horrors), Noel MacNeal (Understudy for Audrey II Manipulation and Voice of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Standby for both female principal roles in Going Bachrach: The Songs of an Icon), and Aleksandr Ivan Pevec (Understudy for Freddie Trumper in Chess). Musical direction will be by Jon Balcourt.

Since debuting in October 2003, At This Performance… has showcased 1,384 standbys, understudies, and alternates covering 6,594 roles in 728 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. The series has been recognized by BroadwayWorld among the “Best Club, Cabaret and Concert” offerings.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Jon Balcourt (Music Director)

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Weston Chandler Long

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Noel MacNeal

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Meg Guiney

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Meg Guiney

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Nick Gaswirth

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Nick Gaswirth

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Austin Colburn

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Austin Colburn

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Savannah Lee Birdsong

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Savannah Lee Birdsong

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Aleksandr Ivan Pevec

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Aleksandr Ivan Pevec

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Noel MacNeal

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Noel MacNeal

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Weston Chandler Long

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Weston Chandler Long

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Meg Guiney

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Nick Gaswirth

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Austin Colburn

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Savannah Lee Birdsong

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Aleksandr Ivan Pevec

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Jon Balcourt

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Noel MacNeal

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Bear from Bear in the Big Blue House, Noel MacNeal and Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Savannah Lee Birdsong, Bear and Noel MacNeal

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Nick Gaswirth, Austin Colburn, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Bear, Noel MacNeal, Meg Guiney and Weston Chandler Long

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Bear and Noel MacNeal

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Nick Gaswirth, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Bear and Noel MacNeal

Photos: Performers From RAGTIME, CHESS, and More Take the Stage in AT THIS PERFORMANCE Image
Tonights cast that includes-Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Jon Balcourt, Nick Gaswirth, Austin Colburn, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Bear, Noel MacNeal, Meg Guiney, Weston Chandler Long and Stephen DeAngelis


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