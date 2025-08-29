TikTok's Paloma Diamond and More Set for 54 Below September Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Paloma Diamond, Chester Gregory, and many more!

Chester Gregory: BLACK ON BROADWAY – SEPTEMBER 1 & 2 AT 7PM

The performance on September 1 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Award-winning Broadway actor Chester Gregory returns to New York to share his raw, unfiltered journey as a Black artist on Broadway. This electrifying performance blends iconic Broadway hits (including many he helped originate), classics, personal stories, and shocking never before told behind the scenes moments. From breakthrough roles to the challenges of navigating the Broadway stage, it’s an inspiring evening of transparency and authenticity you’ll never forget.

Chester’s credits include Seaweed in Hairspray, Terk in Tarzan, Dupree in Cry-Baby, James “Thunder” Early in Dreamgirls, Eddie Souther in Sister Act, and Berry Gordy in Motown The Musical.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sidney Nicole Wilson: LET THE LIGHT IN – SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sidney Nicole Wilson, currently starring as Sarabi in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, makes her solo debut at 54 Below in Let the Light In, an intimate evening of music and songs illustrating Sidney’s life and experiences post-graduation from Elon University. Featuring a blend of original songs, musical theatre, gospel, jazz, and R&B, Sidney, along with some very special guests, will offer you a glance through the past 4 years of her journey living in New York as a full-time Broadway performer. Produced by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey, with music direction by Rashad McPherson.

Featuring special guests Simi Love and Eddie Falshaw.

Joined by Eddie Falshaw on guitar.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEADING LADIES: A CELEBRATION THROUGH THE DECADES – SEPTEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is proud to present an unforgettable evening honoring the powerhouse women who have defined Broadway for generations! Leading Ladies: A Celebration Through the Decades showcases the legendary voices and iconic roles that have shaped musical theatre, from the Golden Age to today’s modern classics. Featuring show stopping performances of beloved songs such as “Over the Rainbow,” “Gimme Gimme,” “Daddy’s Son,” “She Used to Be Mine,” and the electrifying finale “Defying Gravity,” this cabaret is a tribute to the trailblazing women who have commanded the stage.

Join us for a thrilling celebration of Broadway’s greatest divas—past, present, and future—only at 54 Below!

Produced by Carly Sesti.

Featuring Brian Ashton, Nicholas Barnes, Allison Calabrese, Liz Davis, Tiara Fielding, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Kelly C Fox, Aliya Gardner, Amy Herzberg, Talitha McDougall Jones, Zibby Nolting, Carly Sesti, and Kellie Williams.

Joined by Frank Sanchez on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WIZARD AND I: Liz Callaway SINGS Stephen Schwartz – SEPTEMBER 3 & 4 AT 7PM

The performance on September 4 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“To sit in a room and listen to this once in a lifetime voice is a privilege, and to sit in a room and watch the emotions with which she interprets the compositions is a thrill.” –BroadwayWorld

Encore by popular demand! Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her attention to the songwriter with her new show, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia. Her latest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck.

Joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Alex Rybeck on piano, and Ron Tierno on drums.

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GRACE PEÑA: HEARTSTRINGS! – SEPTEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

“Love costs all we are and ever will be. Yet it is only love that sets us free.” – Maya Angelou

Grace Peña, an up-and-coming professional vocalist, makes her 54 Below debut in her one woman cabaret, Heartstrings! From Streisand to Sondheim to Adele, every number is handpicked for its personal connection — whether it’s a tune that takes you home, a tribute to the power of friendship, or a song that carries you through a season of change. For one night only, Grace Peña blends laughter, gratitude, and raw honesty in equal measure.

Music direction by Jack Beal.

Joined by Jack Beal on bass, Shane Corwin on drums, Analise Levesque on piano, and David Mayers on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! BEETHOVEN’S WRONG NOTE, FEAT. James Harkness & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an evening of Beethoven like you’ve never seen nor heard before. Beethoven’s Wrong Note tells the story behind his long forgotten opera Vestal Flame. It’s 1804 and Beethoven, in an effort to gain notoriety as a composer and win back the affections of his Immortal Beloved, must set to music an overly convoluted script by Mozart’s librettist Emanuel Schikaneder. The drama quickly pours outside the confines of the operatic stage in this 2024 Perry Award Winning Best Original Musical.

Music direction by James Higgins.

Direction by Lars Woodul.

Featuring Hayden DeWitt, Xavier Flory, James Harkness, Betty Mack, Jay Stephenson, Elizabeth Treat, Lars Woodul, and Riad Ymeri.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PALOMA DIAMOND – SEPTEMBER 5 & 10 AT 7PM

Twenty-time Oscar nominated actress and veteran performer Paloma Diamond is finally ready to step back into the spotlight. Join her for a night of laughter, tears, show-stopping Broadway tunes, and captivating stories about her long and illustrious career. She kept her promise… Don’t keep your distance.

Music direction by Andrew Abrams.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GABRIELLA JOY: THROUGH SIMPLER EYES, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY & DANIELLA FAITH! – SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple national tour) is thrilled to return to 54 Below with an all-new, heartwarming show. Join her for an intimate evening of storytelling and song as she shares personal experiences of love, loss, and the journey back to hope. With a thoughtfully curated mix spanning musical theatre favorites, soulful ballads, and unexpected gems, Gabriella invites you to rediscover the beauty in simplicity and the magic in everyday moments. Whether you’re navigating your own turning point or simply in need of a little light, Gabriella’s performance promises an evening of soul, sincerity, and the quiet kind of hope that lingers long after the final note.

Come laugh, cry, and see the world anew—through simpler eyes.

Featuring Daniella Faith (recording artist) and Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

Joined by Bobby Hall on drums, Robert Feifan Hurley on cello, Chris Peters on guitar, Maggy Simon on violin, Billy Smolen on bass, and Matthew Zwiebel on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carole Demas: FIREFLY – SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7PM

Legendary Broadway and TV star Carole Demas makes her solo 54 Below debut. Celebrating 64 years in professional theatre and her 85th birthday, Carole wants to bring it on! Her new show Firefly is a celebration of that long journey from Miss Vermont to originating roles for Fred Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, Jones & Schmidt and others to today.

Carole created the iconic role of Sandy in Broadway’s original Grease. She starred and opened in The Baker’s Wife in Los Angeles. She created original roles in numerous other shows, various soap operas, and primetime TV dramas. Carole co-starred with Paula Janis for 12 years on TV’s “The Magic Garden.” The show will feature long time and new favorites, covering a wide variety of music from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc.

Accompanying her is the extraordinary music director Ian Herman. They have worked together for over 40 years and it shows. This will be a celebration of life not to be missed!

Featuring special guests Paula Janis ("The Magic Garden") and Ilene Kristen ("Ryan's Hope," Grease).

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! COLORADO SILVER BY MILLER & HARLOW – SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below to be the first to hear Miller & Harlow’s new musical Colorado Silver in concert. Featuring a score with an Americana folk feel, supported by a fresh take on classical musical theatre. Sisters Audrey & Liza are making their way out west when they encounter an abandoned mining town who takes them in and tells them the tale of the Lady in Blue. Will they stick together, make it through the night, and out of the woods?

It’s just a ghost story, only some ghost stories don’t stay dead!

Produced by Jonathan Larson Grant Honorable Mentions Miller & Harlow, music and lyrics by Emma Harlow, directed by Ciera Miller, and featuring special guest vocalists.

Music direction by Megan Smythe.

Featuring Katelyn Crall, Jaylon Crump, Emma Harlow, Janaysia Gethers, Bridgette Kinsella, Megan Masako Haley, Erin McMillen, Denver Milord, Chris Ruetten, Kate Short, Joseph Thor, and Cole Vaughan.

Also joined by Jessie Bittner on fiddle, Elias Neuman-Donihue on guitar, Jessie Ong on percussion, and Jason Rivera on upright bass.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – SEPTEMBER 7 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Christopher Brian, Deven Brown, John Easterlin, Olivia Goodman, Ryan Knowles, Nick Manna, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Chadwick Johnson: WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW – SEPTEMBER 7 AT 7PM

Billboard charting singer and songwriter Chadwick Johnson makes his 54 Below debut with his show What The World Needs Now. Join him in celebrating the music of two legendary songwriters, Burt Bacharach and Quincy Jones, with Chadwick’s soulfully reimagined arrangements of the hits: “The Look of Love,” “Alfie,” “A House Is Not A Home,” “The Wiz,” “Man in the Mirror,” and more. Discover the stories behind the songs as Chadwick invites you on a journey to explore the timeless works of these two icons and their universal message of love.

Featuring guest jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant.

Joined by Nick Hetko on piano, Philippe Lemm on drums, and Criston Oates on bass.

Learn more at ChadwickJohnson.com

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Phoenix Best: YEAR OF YES, FEAT. Talia Robinson & Reggie D. White! – SEPTEMBER 7 AT 9:30PM

Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables national tour) is returning to 54 Below with an all-new solo show that celebrates saying “yes”- to growth, to joy and to taking up space. Phoenix is stepping into her Year of Yes—inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ book—with an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and soul. Blending her powerhouse vocals with heartfelt honesty, she’ll reintroduce herself through a dynamic set of Broadway favs, jazz hits and pop ballads that reflect the artist—and woman—she’s become. Expect bold reinterpretations, personal reflections, and a celebration of saying yes to your own spotlight.

Phoenix’s credits include: Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple Revival. National Tour: Les Misérables (Eponine). Off-Broadway: Macbeth in Stride, Teeth, World Premier of A.D. 16, Olney Theatre Center (Mary). She has also been seen in TV shows such as “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock) and “Love Life” (HBO Max).

Featuring special guest Talia Robinson (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables national tour) and Reggie D. White (The Inheritance).

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG, GIFTED, & BROADWAY: BACK TO SCHOOL – BACK TO BROADWAY! – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 7PM

Young, Gifted, & Broadway are headed Back to School – Back to Broadway with a special night featuring your favorite songs from Broadway school musicals including Matilda, School of Rock, Mean Girls, Be More Chill, The Prom, Bring it On, and more! Performers will include your favorite Broadway youth from Disney’s The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Trevor the Musical, Gypsy, and Annie! It will be a night filled with great music and unbelievable performances, so get your tickets now and join the fun because “We’re All in This Together!”

Young Gifted and Broadway is a community for young Broadway performers of color to be seen and heard, providing guidance, advocacy and unwavering encouragement for Broadway’s Best and Brightest.

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted, & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

Featuring Layla Capers, Summer Rae Daney, Mariam Diop, Marley Lianne Gomes, Soleil Hall, Ayvah Johnson, McKenzie S. Lewis, Camilla Lockhart, Davis Matthews, Mekhi Richardson, Emjay Roa, Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III, Nia Thompson, Eric Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TWILIGHT – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a nostalgic evening featuring the music of Twilight. Celebrating 20 years of the initial novel’s release, our star-studded ensemble, produced and directed by Elisabeth Nordeen and Isabella Orosco, will be performing such unforgettable hits as “Decode” by Paramore, “Eyes on Fire” by Blue Foundation, “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perry, and more. Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or even Team Charlie, you will not want to miss this epic night of 2010s hits.

Music direction by Sawyer Whitted.

Featuring Keeley Cauble, Henry Crater, Damon Dennis, Jules Ferolie, Katelyn Harold, Jordan Harris, Hannah Grace Johnson, Maria Lane, Amanda Lund, Caroline McFee, Jenny Mollet, Mary Nikols, Elisabeth Nordeen, Isabella Orosco, Valentina Perdido, Lindy Pokorny, and Akira Sky.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF I HAVE TO GO, WITH ISABELLA ARAQUE – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

If I Have to Go is an intimate evening of memories.

Isabella Araque takes the stage to share her journey as a Venezuelan immigrant in New York City and everything that comes with it: challenges, identity struggles, living in between places, and stories and moments from the many other immigrants that make this city. This is a tribute to the resilience and will to survive that lives within every immigrant story, told through a blend of the songs that made her: a night full of musical theater and iconic Latin American songs from artists like Natalia Lafourcade and Mon Laferte. Isabella explores what it means to belong, what a home really is and the quiet question that lingers: Will I have to go?

With bold, bilingual arrangements and raw personal stories, this intimate cabaret invites the audience into the in between: where joy meets uncertainty, and memory meets possibility.

If I Have to Go… is a celebration of resilience, roots, and creating home in yourself.

Produced by Isabella Araque.

Music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Also joined by Valeria Aceves, Yahir Montes, Lari Panini, Ana Grethel Solis, and Amber Sosa.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GLITTER GEL PEN SONGS: FROM Taylor Swift TO Sabrina Carpenter – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below in an all female-presenting cabaret to celebrate your favorite ”glitter gel pen” female pop artists’ songs. Prepare to dance your heart out to Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. Plus, expect some extra glittery musical theatre songs thrown in the mix. Produced by Rachel Sandler and Kenza Nejmi, this show will feature your fave girly pops on stage. Featuring some of your favorite songs like “Espresso,” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart!,” and “Fabulous” from Disney’s High School Musical 2, this show will make you want to tap into that girlboss energy.

Music directed by Rachel Sandler.

Directed by Kenza Nejmi.

Featuring Cera Baker, Anna Barrett, Evan Bertram, Courtney Burnett, Hannah Castrogiovanni, Colleen Coleman, Geneva Croteau, E.V. Cummins, Lydia DeLuca, Leigh Dillon, Faith Ethridge, Grace Flavien, Samantha Gibbs, Toni Huegel, Hannah Grace Johnson, Quincy Lawson, Taylor Litofsky, Ava Longarzo, Abby Malczon, Gia Marino, Aline McEntee, Tiffany Muñoz, Maggie Musco, Kenza Nejmi, Nyx Nelson, Milan Parodie, Alex Portaro, Alivia Quattrocki, Sadie Seelert, Natalie Steele, Carrington Symone, Rachel Thomson, and Ava Diane Tyson.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marieann Meringolo: A CENTURY OF SONG – CELEBRATING ALAN & Marilyn Bergman – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world.” – Will Friedwald

Join award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo as she returns to 54 Below with a brand-new show: A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman. This heartfelt tribute celebrates the life, love, and lyrical legacy of one of the most iconic songwriting duos in American music history.

From Academy Award winning classics to rarely heard gems, the evening offers a rare and intimate window into the emotional and poetic worlds crafted by the Bergmans. Their timeless songs, many written in collaboration with legendary composers, have helped define generations of film, television, and theater music.

Accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums, Marieann will bring to life a setlist featuring “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ’N’ Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and more.

Meringolo reunites with friend and award-winning director WILL NUNZIATA (director for Tony® winner Lillias White and Figaro: An Original Musical at the London Palladium) for an evening of elegance, passion, and storytelling through song.

As we mark what would have been Alan Bergman’s 100th birthday, this evening pays tribute not only to his life and contributions, but to the remarkable partnership and legacy he shared with Marilyn Bergman, a century of song and a legacy that will live forever.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MANY RIVERS ALBUM RELEASE WITH LAUREN SCALES, Mike Flanagan, AND CHRIS GRASSO – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Lauren Scales, Mike Flanagan, and Chris Grasso celebrate the launch of their new album Many Rivers, released on the Grammy-winning independent label Truth Revolution Records Collective. Scales (Sarah Vaughan competition finalist) delivers soulful, fresh vocal takes on a surprising selection of songs, from D’Angelo to Neil Diamond to Thelonious Monk to original compositions and more. Saxophonist Flanagan (a Billboard-charting, Lennon Award-winning, and OUTmusic Award-winning artist) contributes incisive and powerful solos, alongside with pianist Grasso, a first-call pianist for leading vocalists. They’re joined by Luques Curtis (bass) and Richie Barshay (drums).

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MEL TORMÉ AT 100: A CELEBRATION WITH Billy Stritch AND Nicolas King – SEPTEMBER 12 & 14 AT 7PM

Billy Stritch and Nicolas King join forces to celebrate the iconic Mel Tormé on his 100th birthday. Both have honored “the Velvet Fog” throughout their careers, and now, for the first time, these two renowned figures in the jazz and cabaret world come together to pay tribute to one of their musical inspirations. Catch this special centennial celebration at 54 Below for two nights only!

Mel Tormé (1925–1999), known as “The Velvet Fog,” was a celebrated American jazz singer, songwriter, and arranger. Famous for his smooth voice, he co-wrote the timeless classic “The Christmas Song” and recorded hits like “Blue Moon” and “Comin’ Home Baby.” Tormé worked with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Count Basie, and Judy Garland, leaving a lasting impact on jazz and popular music. A versatile talent, he was celebrated for his improvisational skills and his ability to bring a unique warmth to every performance.

Pianist and singer Billy Stritch has been a fixture on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year tenure as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli, and he has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin, and other notable artists. His composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy Award in 1993 and was later recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, earning another Grammy nomination in 2023. Recently, Billy was named Outstanding Musical Director by BroadwayWorld readers for an unprecedented sixth time.

Nicolas King is a Broadway performer with credits including Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, and Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince. He has also appeared in Follies and The Wizard of Oz. On TV, King has been featured on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The View,” “Today,” and twice on “The Tonight Show.” King’s accolades include the 1995 and 1996 Talent America Award, the 2010 Julie Wilson Award, 2015 AMG Artist of the Year, the 2012 Bistro Award for Outstanding Performer, and the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Swing Act.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NINA PELTON: ALL I WANT FOR YOU – SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

“Nina Pelton blew everyone’s socks off with her magnificent powerhouse voice. This was a bravura performance.”- Cabaret Scenes, London

Nina Pelton makes her 54 Below solo debut in All I Want For You, featuring highlights from her sell-out shows at London’s Crazy Coqs Cabaret and New York’s Pangea and The Duplex. With songs ranging from Broadway to R&B to emotional power ballads, Nina Pelton’s commanding soprano will draw you in close and then blow you away!

International cabaret sensation Nina Pelton finally arrives at 54 Below with All I Want For You, comprised of show-stoppers and heart-melters from her acclaimed, sell-out shows in New York and London. With soulful harmonies from musical director Jody Shelton and guest vocalist Kellie Ishmael, Nina brings her extraordinary power and stylistic range to fan favorites including Aretha Franklin’s “Dr. Feelgood,” Jill Scott’s “Back Together,” and Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke.” When it comes to Broadway, Ms. Pelton is as at home with Stephen Sondheim’s delicate “Loving You” from Passion as she is with “Bali Ha’i” from South Pacific. Her singing is deeply emotional, personal, and just plain breathtaking! All I Want For You is a 54 Below solo debut you don’t want to miss.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RACHEL HANDMAN & Keve Wilson: THE CATSKILL SESSIONS – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Returning to 54 Below for an 8th time by popular demand! When Rachel Handman (violin-Maybe Happy Ending) and Keve Wilson (oboe- Company) first met at The Rink in Hyde Park, NY, they were 12 years old, fearless, and full of ambition. Skipping music theory to practice Irish jigs and showtunes instead, this violin and oboe duo pushes the boundaries of musical genre — fusing classical virtuosity with the spontaneity of a bluegrass band, the electricity of a rock concert, and the familiarity of the American Songbook.

“Broadway is very lucky to have these two magnificent players in their midst-both are virtuoso players. Rachel and Keve got a very well-deserved standing ovation. The next time I’m at a Broadway show, I will not take the orchestra for granted.”- BroadwayWorld

Individually, they have recorded and/or performed with Bruce Springsteen, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Natalie Merchant, Harry Connick, Jr and more, and have played in over 20 Broadway orchestras. They are joined by the hottest rhythm section in NYC… Hidayat Honari– guitar (The Last Five Years), Matthew Aronoff– bass (Cabaret), and Mike Ramsey– drums (Disney’s The Lion King).

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 7, FEAT. Taylor Iman Jones, Julia Knitel, & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7PM

Write Out Loud is back for its SEVENTH installment at 54 Below! This annual celebration of new musical theatre writers is hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® nominee, Mean Girls) and produced by Team Write Out Loud — Sarah Glugatch, Hannah Kloepfer, and Josh Collopy. The evening is music directed by Adam Brenner Laird.

This evening of new music will feature the work of our 2025 contest winners and finalists; and a full cast of New York theatre’s finest!

Featuring Shelby Acosta, Jenna Bainbridge, Desmond Luis Edwards, Ryan Jacobs, Taylor Iman Jones, Tony Award® nominee Julia Knitel, Kate Louissaint, Bailey McCall, T.J. Newton, Daniel Quadrino, Mikaela Secada, Tony Award® nominee A.J. Shively, Kuhoo Verma, and Lamont Walker II.

Past Write Out Loud winners include: Joriah Kwamé, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Matthew Peña, Emmet Smith, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Veronica Mansour, abs wilson, Callum Shannon, Kat O’Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, Kenny Youch, Will Shishmanian, Brooke Trumm, Wren Mied, Ally Cribb, Yejune Kim, and Jose Alba Rodriguez.

Watch performances from Volumes 1-6 here! And listen to all Write Out Loud winning singles on Spotify (over 50 million streams).

Past Performers Include: Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Jaime Lyn Beatty (Team Starkid), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Bebe Browning, Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Lissa deGuzman (Wicked), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Jeff Heimbrock (Wicked), Janet Krupin (Bring It On), Danny Marin, Bailey McCall (Waitress), Artemis Montague, JJ Niemann (Back to the Future), Emmet Smith, Jake David Smith (Between the Lines), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Dani Wade (Mean Girls), & Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar), Karl Amundson, Major Attaway (Disney’s Aladdin), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between the Lines), Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Madison Deadman, Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok), Sis Thee Doll (Oklahoma!), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (Disney’s Hercules), Savvy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Freaky Friday), Hawley Gould (Suffs), F. Michael Haynie (Heart of Rock & Roll), Danielle Hope (Les Misérables), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Arielle Jacobs (Disney’s Aladdin, In the Heights), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill), Hannah Kloepfer, Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Izzy McCalla (The Prom, Disney’s Aladdin), Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Marina Pires (How to Dance in Ohio), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Heath Saunders (Company), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Cherry Torres (Hamilton), Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Gabe Violett (“The Voice”), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Eleri Ward, Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ACROSS THE UNIVERSE – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a soul-stirring evening where the revolutionary spirit of the ’60s meets the glamour of Broadway in 54 Sings Across the Universe. Inspired by the visually stunning film that took the world by storm 18 years ago along with the iconic music of The Beatles, this one-night-only concert reimagines the beloved soundtrack in an intimate, cabaret setting—only at 54 Below.

Featuring a dynamic cast of rising stars and seasoned performers, with music direction by Elmo Zapp, expect bold new interpretations of “Come Together,” “Blackbird,” “Hey Jude,” and more. Bringing you rich harmonies, emotional storytelling, and just the right touch of rebellion, this tribute captures the heart of a generation—and the timeless power of love and music.

Produced by Stephanie Lazard and Elmo Zapp.

Featuring Catherine Ariale, Richard Baskin Jr., Henry Beddoe, Mark Beyer, Nicci Claspell, Logan Farine, Kathryn Francisco, Carson Higgins, Chelsea Hooker, Dillon Klena, Dani Kucera, Robert Mannis, Sam Massey, Jake McKenna, Devon Meddock, Cassi Mikat, Morgan Reilly, Monet Sabel, Evan Alexander Smith, Olivia Valli, Davis Wayne, Jadon Webster, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Yuka Tadano on bass, Max Wagner on guitar, and Elmo Zapp on keys.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Avery Sommers: SHOWSTOPPERS – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7PM

Broadway’s Avery Sommers returns to New York with her new show Showstoppers. Avery is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse. Showstoppers is a collection of songs from roles she has performed (“This Joint is Jumpin’,” “Can’t Help Loving That Man of Mine,” “I Know Where I’ve Been”) and roles she wishes to play (“Before The Parade Passes By,” “If You Believe”) interspersed with her own showbiz story and television clips. Avery is an artist who makes every song uniquely her own and lifts the hearts and souls of her audiences, whether in an intimate supper club or on a Broadway stage.

Music direction by Phil Hinton.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO: BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. Featuring the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more, Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder and Burt Bacharach. “Mas Que Nada,” “Desafinado,” and “Summer Samba,” as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more make for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

Featuring special guest Anna Paloma.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Clint Holmes: JAMES, JONI, AND ME – SEPTEMBER 17 & 20 AT 7PM

James Taylor and Joni Mitchell will not appear at this performance

“Entertainer with a capital E.”

– Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“He can croon. He can wail. His sense of time is thrilling. He can build a tempo with temple-throbbing passion, then waft his way through a ballad with dreamy intonation.”

– Rex Reed, The New York Observer

One of the greatest voices of our generation re-imagines the greatest hits of two of music’s most influential singer-songwriters, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. This intimate performance celebrates the enduring legacy and friendship of these iconic artists through their timeless songs. Holmes brings his interpretative mastery to classics like “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Both Sides Now,” while sharing the story of Taylor and Mitchell’s 50-year friendship and artistic journey from struggling young musicians to legendary icons.

About Clint Holmes… As the strains of “My name is Michael, I’ve got a nickel…” poured out of every radio in America, Clint Holmes set off on a path to establishing himself as one of the most dynamic interpreters of song ever to grace a stage. Following the staggering success of his chart-topping hit record, “Playground in My Mind,” Clint was determined to not rest on his laurels or simply ride the wave of his gold-record stardom.

Clint spent much of the last 25 years as a headliner on the Las Vegas Strip, earning him several “Best Of” awards, including “Best Male Vocalist” five years in a row in a town with no shortage of stiff competition for the title. His triumphs around the country range from the grand stages of Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the chic corners of legendary cabaret rooms and jazz clubs. Over his storied career, Clint has performed for 6 U.S. Presidents (and most of them, more than once.) In addition, he was Joan Rivers’ sidekick on her late night talk show, had his own Emmy-Award winning show (“New York at Night”) and served as music correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight.” More recently, his album, Rendezvous, was nominated for two Grammy Awards. Clint has been touring the country with his wildly-successful Icons Re-Imagined series, spotlighting his favorite singers and songwriters. Join Clint and his star-studded band for James, Joni and Me, a musical experience you’ll never forget.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERSTERICAL! A JOURNEY THROUGH BROADWAY’S CANON OF WOMEN – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the cabaret show Hersterical!, where we support women’s rights, women’s wrongs, and women on the verge. Produced, directed, and hosted by Emma Kern, this show will take you on a journey through Broadway’s canon of women breaking down to truly encapsulate the average female experience: from laughing maniacally on the train to screaming, crying, throwing up in the bathroom. Featuring talented fem-presenting New York artists, Hersterical! will give everyone the feminine urge to laugh, cry, and sing at the top of their lungs all at the same time. So join us for a night of fabulous vocals and fantastical femmes at 54 Below!

Featuring Alexia Alla, Brooke Birbilis, Chelsea dePaula, Aubree Dethloff, Twila Fraser-Hewlett, Neta Harari, Eve Harrison, Emma Kern, Mara Koenig, Ariana Kroeger, Gavin Lesnevich, Bridget Parker, Caroline Ritacco, Jill Saperstein, and Dunya Toth.

Accompanied by Raveena Khetarpal.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Stephanie Pope: LIVIN’ IT UP! – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! MAC Award nominee and veteran of eleven Broadway shows, Stephanie Pope returns to the New York cabaret stage for an encore of her solo 54 Below debut titled Stephanie Pope: Livin’ It Up! Through her take on songs from Broadway’s Hadestown and Sunset Boulevard, Broadway shows she has appeared in, including Jelly’s Last Jam, Fosse, and Kiss of The Spider Woman to songs by Billy Porter and India.Arie, plus tunes from her critically acclaimed solo CD, Now’s The Time To Fall In Love, Stephanie boldly shares her journey back to the cabaret stage complete with stories and anecdotes from her time on and backstage with Broadway legends like Chita Rivera and Bob Fosse. Directed by Tony Award® winning Broadway legend Ben Vereen, with music direction by 54 Below favorite Ian Herman, along with multi-instrumentalist David Silliman on drums and percussion, it’s a night you don’t want to miss…10 years in the making!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 10TH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Team Yale will summon some of its formidable musical theater resources to fight Team Harvard in the 10th Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata. This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 6-2-1. Yale won last year, but Derek Speedy and Ian Chan are returning as Harvard Team Captain and musical director for Harvard, seeking revenge. Harvard won in 2023. Anything can happen! The Yale co-captains will be Lauren Marut and Soleil Singh, both Cantata veterans but untested as team captains. The Yale musical director will be James Brandfonbrener.

Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don’t have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don’t have to be affiliated with either school to love the Harvard-Yale Cantata.

The Harvard performers include Ian Chan, Natalie Choo, Laura Sky Herman, Elio Kennedy-Yoon, Sarah Rossman, Derek Speedy, and more stars to be announced!

The Harvard songwriters include Ian Chan, Tony Award® nominee Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy, Heathers) Julia Riew (Ebb Award winner, DIVE for American Repertory Theatre), Sarah Rossman (Itchin’ for an Itch at Williamstown and The Emperor’s New Clothes at ART), and more to be announced!

The Yale performers include Sam Ahn, Alaina Anderson, James Brandfonbrener, Ali Ewoldt, Elayna Garner, Abram Knott, Lauren Marut, Bradley Nowacek, Sadie Pohl, Christian Probst, Soleil Singh, Tom Toce, and more stars to be announced!

The Yale songwriters include Natalie Brown (Gun and Powder at Paper Mill Playhouse, Shelter at NYSAF), Rachel Folmar, Sam Tucker-Smith, and more to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DOUGLAS LADNIER: DIAMONDS – THE GREATEST HITS OF Neil Diamond! – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Neil Diamond will not appear at this performance

Emmy nominated songwriter, Broadway baritone, and critically-acclaimed, award-winning singer Douglas Ladnier performs the greatest hits of the legendary American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, featuring iconic, timeless songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “I Am . . . I Said,” “Forever In Blue Jeans,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Love on the Rocks,” and many more.

Neil Diamond’s iconic career, with hits that cascaded from one decade into the next for half-a-century, is a musical lightning rod. His songs speak to every generation, and Douglas Ladnier not only conjures the Diamond’s charisma, he brings a rich and resonant brilliance, making the songs come alive all over again.

It will be produced by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has produced more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing show for Michael Feinstein. Douglas has appeared in many of Scott’s legendary concert events, including Broadway by the Year and Broadway Unplugged at The Town Hall, and 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! at 54 Below.

Back by popular demand after a hit New York debut! Fans of Neil Diamond will not want to miss this special event.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SMOOTH OPERATOR: A TRIBUTE TO SADE FEATURING ALICE DAN – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Since their 1984 debut Diamond Life, soul and jazz icons Sade have captivated listeners with their multi-genre, immediately recognizable sound. Lead singer Sade Adu has led the band from their 1986 Grammy for Best New Artist to 2024’s single “Young Lion,” released in honor of her son, Izaak.

Cabaret performer Alice Dan (The Triad, Green Room 42, Bitter End) pays tribute to this inimitable sound in her 54 Below debut, recreating the original orchestrations in a wide-ranging set covering over three decades of Sade music including “Smooth Operator,” “Kiss of Life,” and “Like a Tattoo.” She will be joined by music director Ryan McCurdy (Broadway Cares), a five-piece band, and special guests from the worlds of cabaret and Broadway.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 20 & 27 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

The performance on September 20 will feature Tommy Ferolano, Garrison Hunt, Coulby Jenkins, Ben Jones, Marina Jurica, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on September 27 will feature Gloria Bangiola, Mar Di Meglio, Ben Jones, Talitha McDougall Jones, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Langford on violin, Sophia Orihuela, Izaya Perrier, Macon Prickett, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Bea Effay, Ivory Fox, and Lyra Vega.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMERICAN IDIOT: A 21ST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, FEAT. Derek Klena & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Join us for a spectacular celebration of the 21st birthday of Green Day’s iconic album American Idiot, a punk rock masterpiece that redefined a generation. This special concert event will feature original Broadway and national tour cast members, alongside a lineup of exciting special guests and up and coming artists, bringing the exhilarating energy of the album to life. Producers Max Bartos (Sing Street 2020 OBC, American Idiot in PA, lifelong Green Day fan), Matt DeAngelis, and Laura Pietropinto invite you to witness unforgettable performances of classic tracks, storytelling moments, and a nostalgic journey through the themes of rebellion, hope, and the quest for identity that the album so brilliantly encapsulates. Don’t miss this one-night-only event, where fans of all ages can relive the anthems of their youth and celebrate the lasting impact of Green Day’s work.

Music supervision by Julie McBride (Redwood, Moulin Rouge!, SpongeBob SquarePants) and music direction by Emmy winner Sean Pallatroni.

Featuring Max Bartos, Gerard Canonico, Nicci Claspell, Matt DeAngelis, Alyssa DiPalma, Francesca Granell, Teddy Grey, Carson Higgins, Van Hughes, Brian Charles Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Brandon Kalm, Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena, Dillon Klena, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Johnny Newcomb, J Antonio Rodriguez,Trent Saunders, Cecilia Trippiedi, Chelsea Turbin, and more stars to be announced!

Original Broadway Production Produced by Tom Hulce & Ira Pittelman

Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Vivek Tiwary & Gary Kaplan, Aged in Wood & Burnt Umber

Scott M. Delman, Latitude Link, Hop Theatricals & Jeffrey Fink, Larry Welk

Bensinger Filerman & Moellenberg Taylor, Allan S. Gordon/Élan V. McAllister

Berkeley Repertory Theatre

In association with Awaken Entertainment & John Pinckard & John Domo

and

Was originally produced by Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkeley, CA

Tony Taccone, Artistic Director/Susan Medak, Managing Director

Musical arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt

AMERICAN IDIOT

Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

www.mtishows.com

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOIPEI ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ NYC – SEPTEMBER 23 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya. They are exceptional musicians who present a unique concert shaped by their distinct journey. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington to swing, a spiritual or two, and some well-known pop songs, along with a loving tribute to their upbringing in Kenya. They sing of their unique journey from choirs in Kenya to the concert stages in New York City and the world. As artists totally immersed in their craft, Mary, Maggy, and Marta create all their own vocal arrangements.

Songs include “Sunday,” “Party In the USA,” “In the Mood,” “Hit The Road Jack,” “My Man,” “Up a Lazy River,” and a ’60s medley, to name a few. Be on the lookout for unexpected gems throughout the evening. They will also premiere an original song written for the trio.

With their exceptional talent, these three sisters blend together many music genres for an amazing, fulfilling and entertaining evening. They’re guaranteed to warm your heart and put a smile on your face!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS OLIVIA DEAN – SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Olivia Dean will not appear at this performance.

Get ready for a soulful, feel-good night at 54 Below as we honor the songs of the rising queen of UK pop-soul, Olivia Dean. From “The Hardest Part” to “Echo” and beyond, this concert highlights her Signature Sound — warm, honest, and effortlessly groovy.

Come celebrate her music just ahead of her highly anticipated album drop, featuring an all-star cast bringing Olivia’s hits (and hidden gems) to life on stage.

Produced by Nour Habbash.

Music direction by Analise Levesque.

Featuring Jade Brathwaite, Nour Habbash, Max Heitmann, Rene Helene, Kellie Rodriguez, Vaheed Talebian, and Ashley Webb.

Also joined by Kris Kusnierz on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF Ann Hampton Callaway – SEPTEMBER 24 – 27 AT 7PM

The performance on September 27 will also be livestreamed.

Don’t miss The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter. With her trio led by Grammy winner Billy Stritch, Callaway dazzles us with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Come see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Joined by Tim Horner on drums and Martin Wind on bass.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSH CHRISTINA: A TRIBUTE TO THE PIANO MEN: Jerry Lee, ELTON, JOEL, & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

“In 20th century 1955, it took several young men to create and define rock ‘n’ roll. 65 years later, and it only takes one young man who embodies all the pioneers to introduce it to the 21st century. That man is Josh Christina.”

— Daryl Davis (pianist/band leader for Chuck Berry)

Josh Christina, rock ‘n’ roll revivalist and piano virtuoso, makes his electrifying 54 Below debut in A Tribute to the Piano Men: Jerry Lee, Elton, Joel, & More! Taking audiences on a high-energy journey through the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll, Josh breathes new life into the sounds of legends while blending in his own modern edge. Featuring music inspired by Jerry Lee Lewis, Elton John, Billy Joel, Ray Charles, and others, along with his own chart-topping hits like “Kayla Ann” and tracks from his latest album, UFOs Over Phoenix, Josh creates a show that’s part time machine, part rock ‘n’ roll revolution. If you’ve ever wanted to experience the heart-pounding, piano-driven spirit of rock’s pioneers – delivered by an artist who carries their legacy into the 21st century – this is the show to see!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KEN ALSTON JR: LOVE IS – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Have you ever sought love only to discover it in the most unexpected places? To watch it slip through your fingers? Or perhaps you’ve embraced love wholeheartedly, only to realize its true essence remains forever elusive?

Join us for an unforgettable evening as Ken Alston Jr. invites you to delve into the rich tapestry of love—its joys, sorrows, and everything in between — unraveling the questions we all ponder about love. Featuring the music of Broadway, soulful R&B, Gospel, and even the poignant notes of German Lieder, Ken will guide you through the myriad emotions of love—longed for, sometimes unreturned, yet always felt.

Come out and prepare to step into a world where genres blend seamlessly and timeless classics transform into profound metaphors, serving as a private testimony to one of humanity’s most powerful emotions, beautifully expressed through song.

Renowned for his exceptional vocal range, Ken Alston Jr. is a globally recognized performer. His remarkable vocal range has opened doors for him to collaborate with prestigious organizations such as Three Mo’ Tenors, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Philadelphia, and various orchestras including the Czech, Charleston, Baltimore, and Soulful Symphony Orchestras. Ken has captivated audiences as a member of Three Mo’ Tenors and recently impressed viewers with his debut performance at PACNYC in Watch Night as Supernatural. A proud graduate of Morgan State University, Ken Alston Jr. continues to inspire and entertain with his extraordinary musical prowess.

Music direction by Darnell White.

Featuring special guests Patrick Dailey, Benjamin H. Moore (Hell’s Kitchen), Leah Rich, and Miguel Angel Vàsquez.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by Gary Adler.

Featuring presenters/improvisers Deb Rabbai, Jeff Scherer, Stefan Schick, and Rob Schiffmann.

Also joined by special guest Tony Award® nominee Kerry Butler.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! SIX FINAL SHOWS ONLY!

Joined by special guests Ramona Mallory, Jennifer Sánchez, Lucia Spina, and Jim Walton.

Featuring Jacob Hoffman, Rob Maitner, Jon-Michael Reese, and Marquee Five.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REAL LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO 90S R&B – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Feel the vibe. Live the soul.

Step into a time machine and head straight to the golden era of smooth grooves and timeless vocals with Real Love: A Tribute to 90s R&B—a one-night-only concert event that brings the heart and heat of the ‘90s back to center stage.

Created and directed by Chris Richie and Brianna Kaleen, this electric evening features a stellar lineup of powerhouse vocalists, rich live arrangements, and the unforgettable sounds that defined a decade. From the honeyed harmonies of Boyz II Men and the fierce energy of TLC, to the velvet tones of Brandy, Aaliyah, and more—every song is a love letter to the era that made us slow dance, cry in the car, and fall head over heels. Whether you’re belting out the hook or just vibing in your seat, get ready to be transported by the music that moved a generation. Featuring some special surprise guests and endless soulful moments, this is one show you don’t want to miss. Come ready to sing, sway, and fall in love with the ‘90s all over again!

Featuring Caleb Barnett, Christian Clausnitzer, Jaylon Crump, Toni Huegel, Brianna Kaleen, Antonio King, Adamaris Lopez, Rachel Parker, Chris Richie, Brandon Santos, Grace-Ellis Solomon, and Destyni Williams.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! ABSOLUTE ZERO STARRING Jenn Colella – SEPTEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Absolute Zero is a sharp, stylish musical thriller starring Tony Award® nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs, Come From Away, If/Then) as Sam Knight, the CIA’s top agent—and a legendary heartbreaker—who’s racing to stop a terrorist plot that has finally reached the impossible: absolute zero, the coldest temperature known to humanity. But saving the world means confronting her own past, all while her eager rookie assistant Edith keeps her (mostly) in line. With a sizzling pop-rock and jazz score and a cast of all female and gender non-conforming performers, Absolute Zero is a high-stakes adventure that’s as funny as it is fierce.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Jenn Colella, Florencia Cuenca, Tony Award® nominee Amber Gray, Sarah Hogewood, and Cori Jaskier.

Absolute Zero has book and lyrics by Dorie Clark and music by Marie Incontrera. Directed by Ellie Heyman, with music direction by Incontrera.

The show was presented by The York Theatre as part of their 2023 Developmental Reading Series. The York continues to support this bold new work and is the proud co-producer of this concert.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Sabella CELEBRATES THE RAZZLE DAZZLE OF CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7PM

“Most singers do with their voice what they can. David Sabella does what he wants.” – Edward Rothstein, The New York Times

Direct from his history-making return to the Broadway cast of Chicago, and the role he created 29 years ago, David Sabella is bringing his one-man show to 54 Below for one night only!

Razzle Dazzle is a one-man tour de force, chronicling the creation of Broadway‘s longest running American musical, Sabella‘s experience in the show for nearly a decade, a riveting personal account of life since Chicago, and his latest triumphant return to Broadway.

Don’t miss this extraordinary and intimate evening with David Sabella and Broadway’s longest running American musical!

David Sabella is best known for his co-starring performance in Chicago The Musical, with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey. He is a multi award-winning singer and actor, having won the 2022 MAC award for “Major Male Artist,” the 2024 MAC award for best impersonation/characterization/drag artist, as his drag alter ego “Amanda Reckonwith,” and “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play” award for the off-Broadway production of The Phillie Trilogy. He has also appeared in opera houses and concert halls throughout the US and Europe, including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and was a winner of the 1995 Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti publicly declared him to be “Excellent… not good, Excellent!”

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF NEW WORKS! 3RD EDITION – SEPTEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a night of selections from never-before-seen musical theatre! This evening will include the collaboration of both ‘new’ and well-known artists presenting their unheard works. Featuring some of Broadway’s best, we invite you to a night with songs that will make you laugh, cry, and yearn to hear more. Don’t miss this opportunity to catch a glimpse of these stories before the rest of the world does!

Produced by Noelle Cornelius.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

