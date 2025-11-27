Photos: Marilyn Maye 'Tribute to Johnny Carson's 100th Birthday' at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marilyn Maye Tribute To Johnny Carson on his 100th Birthday

October 26th – November 28th



It has become tradition for NYC’s 54 Below nightclub to book Marilyn Maye for two extended runs in the year. One is always April for Marilyn’s much anticipated Birthday shows (I’ll let you search out which Birthday she celebrates for April 2026 – make reservations early). The other run is always a series of spread out dates in the Fall almost always including at least one holiday.

Like a rare comet, Autumn 2025 Marilyn’s run of shows extended over TWO holidays. She played the club to a packed house on Halloween night (where she trick-or-treated through her opening song) and this week she closes her dates with a Thanksgiving special dinner performance (followed by her closing show the night after). This run conveniently coincided with Macon Prickett’s own cabaret show (Prickett works in the club’s programming office and is also a performer). Macon cleverly invited her to make a surprise appearance in his solo show. It was one duet only, but it was charming, unexpected, and hysterical.

Holiday shows are fitting for Marilyn since she is ALWAYS a celebration.



The theme for her shows in the latter half of 2025 has been a “Tribute To Johnny Carson” for what would’ve been his 100th Birthday (Oct 23rd). Fitting since Ms. Maye holds the record for most appearances by a female singer on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

What is astounding is that, with the exception of some celebrations at Carson’s Alma Mater (where she was flown in to sing this very show), no other artists seem to have picked up on marking Johnny’s anniversary. Ms. Maye seems to be the only one devoting a series of shows to the legendary talk show host. Like a showbiz evangelist she has been taking this tribute across the country, literally singing his praises and showing gratitude for his effect on her career and the entertainment industry.



It’s entirely possible Marilyn is one of the few who can fill an entire set list (or 2 or 3) with songs from her 76 appearances on Carson’s show.

This current list includes some well known songs from the 70’s and some unique gems that Maye chose to sing on Carson’s stage. Songs she’s shared for this run include “The Song Is You”, “By Myself / Being Alive” (yes she sang Sondheim back in his hay day), Johnny’s favorite “Here’s That Rainy Day”, a show stopping cover of Gladys Knight’s “The Need To Be”, and her famous romantic break up story that winds up into “Those Were The Days/I Will Survive”. Along the way Marilyn also pays homage to Ed McMahon, Doc Severinsen, Steve Allen, and Jack Parr.

Her tales of the Tonight Show Band wanting to “rehearse” the songs more than once, not because it was needed but because it was fun for them, are a charming insight to the backstage world.

As for this show's live band, Marilyn’s musicians for this run were Tedd Firth (M.D. & Piano), Tom Hubbard (Bass), and Mark McLean (drums). The trio’s musicianship fully matches up to any little big band then or now. This multi-media show was expertly served by Amanda Raymond (sound/media) and Rebecca Morris (lights).



Marilyn’s stories of the Carson appearances are as funny and entertaining as the songs they lead into. Her way with words (spoken OR sung) bring the audience into a shared confidence with her. When she takes one person’s hand to share a moment, she is taking everyone’s hand. 150 audience members feel like close friends sitting in her cozy dressing room and listening to her regale us with Carson show anecdotes.



In the end perhaps that is Marilyn’s greatest talent … she is a storyteller.

Whether she’s belting a big ending, whispering a sultry ballad, or getting laughs with a sly comment, a flick of the hand, or a bat of her eye - it’s all about communication.

For Marilyn Maye, the message is everything.





Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey