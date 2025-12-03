Best of NYC Christmas Concerts and Cabaret Shows - 2025

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate the winter holidays with cheer and plenty of good music with these 15 shows. There's something for everyone in this list – family-friendly shows you can take your kids to (including sensory-friendly performances), Great American Songbook Christmas classics, queer celebrations, and more. As a bonus, some of these shows are available for livestream as well, so if you're feeling too cold to leave your house, you can buy a streaming ticket and cozy up with the family for some winter cheer from the comfort of your home.

December 5 & 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Kick-off the holidays with renowned pop/jazz vocalist, songwriter and entertainer Anthony Nunziata as he serenades and transports you with his soaring tenor voice singing brand new songs from his new holiday album, as well as beloved Christmas classics & Italian arias.

The brand-new show features Nunziata’s soulful take on his new original Christmas songs as well as “The Prayer,” “O Sole Mio,” “O Holy Night,” “Ave Maria,” and so much more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

Marieann Meringolo : “IN THE SPIRIT, 2025!” at Chelsea Table + Stage

December 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Experience the magic of the holiday season with Marieann Meringolo’s In The Spirit, 2025!—a heartwarming, critically acclaimed show in its 19th year that keeps audiences coming back for more! Join Marieann and her stellar trio for an unforgettable evening filled with soulful renditions of classic holiday songs and fresh, original tunes that feel like instant classics. Her award-winning vocals and infectious energy will wrap you in the joy and warmth of the season, creating memories to cherish. Don’t miss this enchanting sleigh ride through a musical Winter Wonderland at Chelsea Table + Stage—grab your tickets now before they’re gone!

Read a Q&A with Marieann about the show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $28.52. There is a $25 Food & Beverage minimum per person. There are also livestream tickets available for $23.18.

December 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join legendary two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole and musical icon Billy Stritch at the piano, as they celebrate the holidays together. I’ll Be Home For Christmas will feature the greatest hits of their twenty year partnership, going all the way back to 42nd Street on Broadway when they first met! Christine Ebersole recently co-starred on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony® nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony® nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Doolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello’s production of Candide, conducted by James Conlon.

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

BETTY Holiday Concert: Let’s Eat Betty at Joe's Pub

December 7 @ 6 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

'Tis the Season for the legendary BETTY Holiday Show! Whipping up a batch of classic holiday tunes with their own original twists, beloved Festive Favorites and new music for old friends, the Holiday Show is guaranteed to spread warmth and joy. Join BETTY and their amazing Special Musical Guests for an evening of cheer and memories that will last long after the decorations come down!

Tickets: Tickets start at $48 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

We Love the Winter Weather: Songs of the Season at Birdland Jazz Club

December 8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Four award-winning New York favorites—KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, and Todd Murray—bring We Love the Winter Weather to the Birdland stage, joined by music director Jon Weber. This eclectic and entertaining holiday cabaret features material by Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne, Carol Hall, Danny Apolinar, David Friedman, and Mel Tormé, with nods to “Grandma,” Elvis, Peggy Lee, and a “short attention span theater” retelling of White Christmas. Each performer is a heavyweight: KT Sullivan—Lorelei Lee in Broadway’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes—is an internationally acclaimed cabaret artist in residence at the Algonquin Hotel and Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Jeff Harnar, winner of multiple MAC, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards, recently sold out Birdland with his album release Sammy Cahn The Second Time Around. Stacy Sullivan, a MAC and Nightlife Award winner, is renowned for her Peggy Lee tribute, which has toured internationally from London to Carnegie Recital Hall. Todd Murray, known for his acclaimed album CROON and his widely heard holiday originals, has sold out venues nationwide and abroad. Their musical director, Jon Weber, hosts NPR’s Piano Jazz, and his newest release Simple Complex rose to #1 on the charts. Together, this dream team brings chemistry that will warm your winter fingers.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person. Livestream available at veeps.com/birdland.

David Archuleta : My Only Wish at Joe's Pub

December 9 to 14

Tickets available here.

Since first stepping into the pop spotlight at age 17, David Archuleta has embodied the kind of genuine star power that can’t be manufactured. After years of dazzling audiences with his radiant personality and phenomenal voice—a journey that’s included turning out multiple platinum-selling hits, achieving global acclaim as a captivating live performer, and emerging as an undeniable fixture on the pop-culture scene—the Miami-born singer/songwriter experienced a major personal transformation that radically altered his identity as an artist. As shown on his 2024 compelling single “Hell Together,” Archuleta has dramatically expanded the landscape of his songwriting and devoted himself to making pop music with equal parts uncompromising emotion and exhilarating impact.

Tickets: Tickets are $85 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. The Friday to Sunday performances are basically sold out but there is some availability for the Tuesday and Wednesday shows.

The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

December 12 to December 14 @ 7 & 11 pm

Tickets available here.

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage. Find the full list of guest performers here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $40.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. (The 7 pm performances are already sold out, and the tickets for the 11 pm performances are going fast so get yours now.)

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at 92NY (Hosted by Christine Ebersole

December 14 at 2:30

Tickets available here.

Get ready to channel your inner Maria von Trapp at Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long — a magical celebration of the 60th anniversary of the beloved 1965 movie musical! Experience this cinematic classic in glorious full-screen technicolor and a brand-new 4K Ultra HD digital master, complete with onscreen lyrics so you can sing every note.

Relive the inspiring true story of The Trapp Family Singers, featuring the unforgettable Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, and celebrate timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” …and many more.

Before the film, pick up your complimentary tote bag filled with interactive surprises and learn how to join in the fun. Costumes encouraged — come dressed as your favorite character! A joyous and unforgettable experience — don’t miss out!

Tickets: Tickets start at $75 (and are almost sold out). Your ticket automatically enters you into a raffle for a one-night stay for two at the legendary von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, Vermont.

Big Band Holidays at Jazz at Lincoln Center

December 16 to 21

Tickets available here.

Ring in the holiday season with this Jazz at Lincoln Center beloved annual tradition, returning to Rose Theater for its 13th year. Under the expert direction of JLCO trombonist and arranger Chris Crenshaw, this holiday spectacular brings new life to classic tunes.

Joining Crenshaw are two exceptional vocalists: Shenel Johns and Kate Kortum. Johns, celebrated for her rich, emotive voice, has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances and deep connection to jazz traditions. Kortum, the 2025 winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, brings a youthful vibrancy and fresh perspective to the stage.

Get ready for an evening of swing, joy, and the timeless magic of the season.

Please note that the Sunday, 2pm and 5:30pm performances are Relaxed Performances, open to all and designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities. The artistic integrity of the piece remains unchanged, however modifications to social and sensory environment may be made. More information on Relaxed Performances is available on the JALC website.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.

December 18 to December 24 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

Tickets: Tickets start at $106.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Fri. December 19 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate the season with Broadway and television sensation Megan Hilty and the acclaimed Essential Voices USA choir. This joyous evening will enchant audiences with holiday classics, spirited carols, and heartwarming performances.

Tickets: Tickets start at $61.25. This is almost completely sold out except for accessible seats but you can still grab a handful in the upper levels.

Adrienne Haan : White Christmas At The Triad

Saturday December 20 at 2 pm

Tickets available here.

Award winning Chanteuse Internationale Adrienne Haan and her long time music director Richard Danley on piano and vocals are bringing back "White Christmas at the Triad" in its eighth year.

Written by Laurence Pierron, this soirée tells the life story of great American composer Irving Berlin from Imperial Russia, to Antwerp, Belgium via Ellis Island to the lower East Side as a child, all the way to fancy Beekman Place, Broadway and Hollywood as and adult; And….his surprisingly close relation to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the tiny country in Europe, of which Adrienne Haan is a citizen.

Combining their talents, Adrienne Haan and Richard Danley are presenting some of the most beautiful (Christmas) songs and as well as lesser known oeuvres of the fabulous American composer to start off the festive season with beloved music for young and old.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a 2 drink minimum, per person.

Jessica Vosk : SLEIGH at 92NY

Sunday December 21 at 2 pm

Tickets available here.

NYC’s holiday lights gain a megawatt bulb this season, when vocal sensation Jessica Vosk — fresh off her run in Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen — joins us with music from her sparkling album, SLEIGH.

Vosk has stolen hearts on Broadway and in concert, and earned raves for her performance in our 2023 Lyrics & Lyricists production “California Dreamin.’” She brings her warmth, wit, and wicked talent back to our stage with a swinging 10-piece band for this concert of holiday treats and mashups. Hear Vosk’s unique takes on “Winter Wonderland,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “The Twelve Gays of Christmas,” a Chanukah song or two, and more – all of it radiating her unique brand of joy. A sure-to-be unforgettable holiday concert!

Tickets: Tickets start at $55. The orchestra section is more than half sold out.

Apocalypse Noir at Balcon Salon

December 22 at 9 pm

Info available here.

See Apocalypse Noir at Balcon Salon - one of Hell’s Kitchen’s most exciting new homes for queer arts and performance.

This holiday edition for December, every Monday at 9:30 p.m., the vocal trio—Andrew Barret Cox, Hayley Moir and Dani Lu—hosts a fully live, immersive dark cabaret that has quickly become a must-see in the neighborhood. The trio delivers reimagined Broadway hits, pop favorites and queer anthems with sharp, punk-leaning arrangements.

Each show follows a three-act structure that shifts from club-culture and fashion-driven numbers to cabaret and Broadway selections, ending with a darker, high-intensity finale. The setlist evolves weekly with recent favorites “River Deep - Mount High,” “Judas,” “Ballroom Blitz,” and “Pink Pony Club.”

Tickets: Free, no RSVPs

December 22 to 30 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

See singer-songwriter and piano-phenomenon Peter Cincotti for a festive holiday run from December 22–31, 2025, culminating with a special New Year’s Eve performance. A Café Carlyle regular, native New Yorker, and the youngest artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, Cincotti promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling to close out the year at one of New York’s most iconic venues. Cincotti’s career has taken him to iconic venues around the globe, from Carnegie Hall to Paris’s L’Olympia. He has collaborated with luminaries including Andrea Bocelli and David Guetta, shared the spotlight with Ray Charles, and made appearances in both major motion pictures like Spiderman 2 and acclaimed series such as Netflix’s House of Cards. His distinctive songwriting, often infused with a socially conscious edge, caught the ear of Grammy-winning producer David Foster, who produced Cincotti’s third album, East Of Angel Town. That project gave rise to the hit single “Goodbye Philadelphia,” which soared into the top ten of European pop charts. Renowned for his seamless blending of genres, Cincotti continues to infuse contemporary music with the energy of his dynamic piano style. Audiences can look forward to a captivating holiday experience- an evening of music, stories, and the spirit of New York at its most magical.

Tickets: This run is sold out except for bar seating on December 27 for $150. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.