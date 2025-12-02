Review: HIGH FIDELITY at Don't Tell Mama Feels Like a Lover Letter

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On November 21, Fidelity Theatricals brought things full circle at Don’t Tell Mama with their latest concert staging of High Fidelity, the very show that inspired the company’s name. Directed by Sebastian Henson with musical direction by Emma Helene, the performance felt like a love letter to the this lesser-known musical.

The cast list alone shows how much care went into the night. Sebastian Henson took on Rob, joined by Nolan Phillips as Dick, Christian Obert as Barry, Lauren Robinson as Laura, Cassandra Giovine as Liz, and Ernest Barzaga as Ian. Johnny Flanagan appeared as Bruce Springsteen while Sarah Taylor played Marie. The ensemble featured Sarah Taylor, Piper Monson, Jordyn Holt, Tyler Cirulnick, Brynn Hofmeister, Alex Lyons, and Johnny Flanagan. Every performer leaned into the music, shaping the story through tone, phrasing, and energy rather than dialogue.

Lauren Robinson made a strong impression with her work as Laura. Her vocals carried a warmth and clarity that made each song feel deeply personal, and she made smart emotional choices that helped the audience understand Laura’s inner life even without the usual scene transitions. Lauren brought vulnerability and strength into every phrase, building a believable arc purely through the music.

Ernest Barzaga was a complete standout as Ian. He approached every musical moment with sharp comedic instincts and a physical presence that played beautifully in a concert format. Without scenes to set up the joke, Ernest leaned into timing, expression, and movement within the songs to sell the character’s absurdity. It was consistently funny and one of the most memorable parts of the night.

Johnny Flanagan brought pure joy to his cameo as Bruce Springsteen. His physicality, charm, and vocal confidence made the number pop immediately. He took a brief musical moment and made it feel like a whole performance, giving the audience exactly the kind of swagger and humor the score calls for. It was a highlight because he fully committed to the bit.

Nolan Phillips gave one of the sweetest performances of the evening as Dick. In a concert staging, sincerity matters a lot, and Nolan found it in every line he sang. His gentle vocals and honest delivery made the character instantly endearing. He used the music to show who Dick is, creating a soft emotional core within the larger energy of the night.

By the end of the concert it was clear why Fidelity Theatricals showcased the work that inspired their name. This High Fidelity was musical, heartfelt, funny, and full of personality. It was a warm, fast moving evening that proved just how much heart this group brings to every show they tackle.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals here.

They return to Don't Tell Mama on December 6 with Annie on the Rocks. Tickets are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

