Review: SETH RUDETSKY AND FRIENDS Sets Carnegie Hall on Fire

Broadway’s best and brightest turned out in force at the renowned Carnegie Hall last evening to join host Seth Rudetsky as he united with Molloy University to present his Broadway Friends. Working with the wonderful South Shore Symphony, directed by Aaron Gandy, and the Molloy/CAP21 BFA Musical Theatre Students, the night’s festivities began with a burst of talent.

Rudestsky himself is a tour de force of energy and knowledge of the Broadway theater business. The host of Seth’s Big Fat Broadway and Seth Speaks on SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway, he admittedly speaks very quickly as he has much information to impart to his eager audience. With his encyclopedic knowledge of musical theater, he was truly the host with the most for the evening’s performance and he proceeded to educate theatergoers as to the unknown secrets one needs to know when working on Broadway.

Clad in a black suit with a blue open shirt, Rudetsky opened the evening perched at his piano and gave the audience his first words of wisdom - a show always needs a full orchestra, not an abbreviated one. Thus we began! With full symphonic power came the overture to Gypsy. Amazing! Rudetsky proceeded to tell the story of how Jerry Herman’s mother was the inspiration for “It’s Today” from Mame as she herself created a celebration for today, as three terrific singers from Molloy University sang the verses.

Next words of wisdom, “Be Positive and Things Will Happen”. Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer Jessie Mueller came onstage in a blue tiered ruffled gown as she belted "Beautiful" and “My White Knight,” which showed such positivity. For the next guest, Rudetsky turned to Carnegie Hall’s own history of the late, great Judy Garland who famously sang “Almost Like Being in Love” in this hallowed hall. Now, Santino Fontana, one of Broadway’s leading men, suavely attired in a tuxedo with a blue dinner jacket gave his interpretation of that very song, which was originally from Brigadoon. Tremendous!

Rudetsky then proceeded to tell us he felt there should be a best song category for the Tony Awards. Rightly so says this reviewer, with all the amazing tunes that come from musical theater! On that note, Kerry Butler, oozing glam in a silver sequined gown with a high slit, began belting “Fly, Fly Away” From Catch Me If You Can with a particular nod to songwriter and producer Marc Shaiman, who just happened to be in the audience. Onward with the stars of the stage and the dreams of Broadway. Tony Nominee Nikki M. James stunned in a black and white geographic gown, as she hit those amazing high notes for “On My Own” from Les Miserables. Tony nominee Will Swenson, dressed to impress in a tuxedo with a red velvet dinner jacket, portrayed his comedic skills with his fabulous rendition of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, “I am A Pirate King” from Pirates of Penzance. Yes, friends, his equally fabulous wife, Audra McDonald was in the audience as well! How could you follow this up but with the incomparable Norm Lewis? Clad in a tuxedo complete with silver sequin vest and dinner jacket, he lent his commanding vocals to his signature Phantom of the Opera classic, “Music Of The Night.” What a performance” It was noted that Lewis made history as the first African American “Phantom” in the show. He is also a proud founder of Black Theatre United.

Having faith was the next prerequisite for a career in theater, proclaimed Seth Rudetsky as he related anecdotes about Little Shop of Horrors. Onwards as Joy Woods (in a gorgeously regal purple gown) and Zachary Noah Piser (in a black suit with an open shirt) together performed the charming duet “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors. Javier Munoz, best known from his work in the original casts of In The Heights and Hamiliton, rollicked onto the stage singing “Corner of the Sky” in a dapper blue suit and tie. Act one ended with Norm Lewis hitting the roof of the Hall with “Before the Parade Passes By” (Hello Dolly). Wow, wow, wow.

Post intermission, Seth Rudetsky and the South Shore Symphony escorted us back with their rendition of “Rhapsody In Blue.” Further standout performances included: “Another Hundred People” from Joy Woods, “Love is An Open Door” duet with Santino Fontana and Erika Henningson (elegant in a one-shouldered watercolor gown) and “Someone Gets Hurt” by Taylor Louderman (smoldering in a black lacy silk gown).

Yet just like every great Broadway musical, the final songs are always the ones that “bring them home.” A Hairspray medley with original cast member Kerry Butler had theatergoers on their feet and singing along with her. “My Shot” by Javier Munoz, who played Hamilton on Broadway, kept that fervor of excitement moving onward! “She Used to Be Mine” by Jessie Mueller rounded out the night. A finale of “Let the Sunshine In” from Hair brought it all full circle as students of Molloy University joined in with the masters of Broadway in singing the iconic song of the 1960’s.

The songs, the vocals and the performers all had this reviewer craving more by the end of the night. Here we saw Tony Award standard performances by many of the original talent as well as an opportunity for the next generation of musical theater stars to get up and make themselves known. Bravo! Well done one and all!

Seth Rudetsky and His Broadway Friends featured the incomparable man himself, Seth Rudetsky, along with his guest performers Kerry Butler, Santino Fontana, Erika Henningsen, Nikki M. James, Norm Lewis, Taylor Louderman, Jessie Mueller, Javier Munoz, Zachary Noah Piser, Leah Reineck, Will Swenson, Joy Woods, The South Shore Symphony with Aaron Gandy, Conductor and Director as well as the Molloy/CAP21 BFA Theatre Students.

Photo credit: Jen Voce-Nelson

