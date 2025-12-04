Monk Parrots Will Host VISION FORWARD: CELEBRATING ROBERT WILSON at La MaMa

The one-night-only event honors the life, legacy, and artistic influence of visionary director and artist Robert Wilson.
Monk Parrots Performance will host Vision Forward: Celebrating Robert Wilson on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7:10 PM at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in New York City. The one-night-only event honors the life, legacy, and artistic influence of visionary director and artist Robert Wilson (1941–2025) and marks the 15th anniversary of Monk Parrots Performance under the artistic direction of Luke Landric.
Originally planned as an in-person conversation with Wilson, the evening now continues in his memory, bringing together artists who have shaped and been shaped by his work across decades of international collaboration.
The evening features an extended conversation reflecting on Wilson’s artistic legacy, creative methods, global impact, and deep influence on contemporary performance.
Following the conversation, audiences will experience a first glimpse of Landric’s new image-based, music-driven play, the ATOMIC war: a cloud is best measured when it is up, inspired in part by the spirit and formal imagination of Wilson’s early epic the CIVIL warS. The preview will include:
