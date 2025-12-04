Monk Parrots Will Host VISION FORWARD: CELEBRATING ROBERT WILSON at La MaMa

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Monk Parrots Performance will host Vision Forward: Celebrating Robert Wilson on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7:10 PM at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in New York City. The one-night-only event honors the life, legacy, and artistic influence of visionary director and artist Robert Wilson (1941–2025) and marks the 15th anniversary of Monk Parrots Performance under the artistic direction of Luke Landric.

Originally planned as an in-person conversation with Wilson, the evening now continues in his memory, bringing together artists who have shaped and been shaped by his work across decades of international collaboration.

Featured Guests Appearing In Person

Helga Davis – vocalist, performance artist, and principal actor in the 25th-anniversary revival of Einstein on the Beach

Sheryl Sutton – artist and performer known for her early iconic appearances in Wilson’s Landmark Productions, including Einstein on the Beach and Deafman Glance

Joining Live via Zoom

Ann-Christin Rommen – Wilson’s associate director for more than four decades

Marie de Testa – set designer and Wilson collaborato

Additional Invited Guests

Alexander Carra – actor, Wilson collaborator, and former personal assistant (invited to join via Zoom, pending availability)

The evening features an extended conversation reflecting on Wilson’s artistic legacy, creative methods, global impact, and deep influence on contemporary performance.

Following the conversation, audiences will experience a first glimpse of Landric’s new image-based, music-driven play, the ATOMIC war: a cloud is best measured when it is up, inspired in part by the spirit and formal imagination of Wilson’s early epic the CIVIL warS. The preview will include:

a haegeum performance by composer Jeonghyeon Joo

contemporary dance by Arielle Popovsky

an original song performed by Gates Leonard