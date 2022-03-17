Scoop: iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS on FOX - Tuesday, March 22, 2022
2022 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will air live FROM the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Tuesday, MARCH 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live /PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee LL Cool J to Host and Perform
FOX and iHeart Media present the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022.
The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances FROM the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1. In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the telecast will celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories.
Award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer and businesswoman Jennifer LOPEZ also will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. The fan-driven 2022 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will air live FROM the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Tuesday, MARCH 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live /PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
