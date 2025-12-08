Review: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Over two hundred and fifty years after fighting the British for independence, we’re absolutely gaga over Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s delightful Christmas at Pemberley series and its spot on depictions of Regency England. Perhaps it’s the flowery language, the period costumes, and the civility of their manners we admire so much. Or perhaps it’s the familiarity of the upper crusts problems that we can identify with. Either way, Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley is a holiday gift meticulously wrapped in empire waistlines, dandy waistcoats, and hair ribbons.

Lizzy (Amanda Pulcini), Lydia (Jenny Nguyen Nelson), Kitty (Kushi Beauchamp), Georgiana (Emily Ota), Mary (Maria Marquis), and Jane (Monique Hafen Adams) reunite for the holidays.

The third in the series (Miss Bennet, The Wickhams), the characters of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice come to life, this time focusing on youngest Bennet sister Kitty, an eternal optimist, and her Best Friend Georgiana, Mr. Darcy’s sister and an accomplished pianist and composer. It’s Christmas time 1815, a time of manners and etiquette where men rule and women gossip, sew, and bear children. This is unacceptable to both Kitty and Georgiana, who bristle at the subservience of women.

Mr. Darcy (Jordan Lane Shappell) and Lizzy (Amanda Pulcini) are excited to spend the holidays at Pemberley with their family.

Emily Ota’s Georgiana is initially sheltered and shy, that is until she meets the music loving Henry Grey (Nima Rakhshanifar). Dominated by her older brother Fitzwilliam Darcy (Jordan Lane Shappell) who plays the role of father, Georgiana forges headstrong into her romance and the creation of a women’s music society. Kitty (Kushi Beauchamp) is the model of efficiency, tackling the management of the society and falling for Henry’s bestie Thoams O’Brien (William Thomas Hodgson).

Lydia (center - Jenny Nguyen Nelson) gets in the middle of Henry (Nima Rakhshanifar) and Georgiana (Emily Ota).

The Bennett sisters are all present and add color to the proceedings with a solid ensemble cast. Act Two, which takes place six years hence, has Georgiana mad at her brother for running off her beau, Kitty and Thomas falling for each other, and Georgiana forging ahead with her piano playing and concerts. The family comes together for Georgiana’s grand soiree, and all is resolved as every good Christmas story should. Kudos to Cathleen Edwards’ costumes, Giavanna Sardelli’s smart direction, and Kimberly Mohne Hill’s dialect coaching. Gunderson and Melcon have these characters down pat and I can only hope this trilogy is not at its end.

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley continues through December 28th. For tickets go to theatreworks.org or by calling (877) 662-8978.

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

