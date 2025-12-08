Interview: Mandy Gonzalez of LIT! A FESTIVE HOLIDAY MIX at Sheldon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We’re excited to share a conversation with the incredible Mandy Gonzalez, whose powerhouse voice and heartfelt storytelling have lit up Broadway in shows like Hamilton, Wicked, and In the Heights. Beyond the stage, she’s an author, a recording artist, and a performer who brings her whole heart to every project.

Mandy is preparing for a special holiday concert in Minnesota — a performance she’s genuinely looking forward to. There’s something about bringing a Broadway-style holiday program to a community that truly loves music, and the chance to sing alongside local musicians and a community choir makes it even more meaningful. For Mandy, those shared harmonies and the joy of voices rising together capture the spirit of the season.

Mandy talks about why certain songs continue to resonate with her, from the emotional depth of Satisfied to the empowerment of Defying Gravity, and the timeless, prayer-like beauty of O Holy Night. She also reflects on what she loves most about this time of year: slowing down, connecting with family, and savoring the moments that feel like home. More than anything, she hopes audiences leave the concert feeling lifted, connected, and reminded of the joy music can spark.

What are you most looking forward to with this concert?

I’m so excited for this holiday concert in Minnesota. There’s something magical about bringing a Broadway holiday program to a community that loves music so deeply. I can’t wait to share these songs with a local choir — there’s nothing like the power and joy of voices coming together. Hearing those harmonies lift the room is the heart of the season for me, and collaborating with musicians who call this place home makes it feel extra special.

What is one of your favorite songs you’re singing in this concert?

One of my favorite songs to sing in this concert is Satisfied from Hamilton. It holds a special place in my heart because it’s a story I’ve lived inside, and every time I sing it, I reconnect with the woman, the journey, and the truth at its core. Defying Gravity is another that moves me deeply — it’s a reminder of resilience, of rising when the world tells you you can’t. And O Holy Night… that one is sacred to me. Especially at the holidays, it feels like a prayer — a moment where the music opens something bigger than all of us. Singing it with a community reminds me why I fell in love with performing in the first place.

What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

My favorite part of the holiday season is the sense of connection. There’s something about this time of year that invites people to slow down, gather, and remember what really matters. I love being surrounded by family, music, and those quiet moments that feel like home.

What do you hope the audience takes away from attending this concert?

I hope the audience leaves feeling lifted — reminded of joy, of community, and of the power music has to bring us together. This season can be busy and overwhelming, but if even for a couple of hours people can breathe, feel connected, and be moved, then that’s everything. I want them to walk away with warmth in their hearts, maybe a new favorite song, and the feeling that they were part of something bigger than themselves.

Thank you Mandy for your time, for more concert and ticket information click the ticket link button below.

To follow Mandy, please visit her official website here.

Mandy also has a new merchandise line with Tee Rico, please visit here.

