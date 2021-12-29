Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT on ABC - Thursday, January 6, 2022

See what's coming up on the double episode premiere!

Dec. 29, 2021  
Scoop: WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT on ABC - Thursday, January 6, 2022 "Mother and Son" - Mamie Till Mobley, a young mother living a simple life in Chicago, begrudgingly lets her adventurous 14-year-old son, Emmett, go on vacation with his great uncle and cousins to Mississippi. Days after his arrival, tragedy strikes and Mamie is faced with a mother's worst nightmare when her son goes missing. (TV-MA, LV)

"Only Skin" - After receiving the call that her son was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi, Mamie rallies her community in Chicago to bring Emmett home. As a result, Mamie is thrust into the spotlight while facing unimaginable tragedy. (TV-MA, LV)

"Women of the Movement" tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Watch a preview of the new limited series here:

