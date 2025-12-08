THE DRESS-UP PLAY World Premiere and More Set for Jackalope Theatre 18th Season

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jackalope Theatre Company has revealed its 18th season to be performed at the Broadway Armory Park. The 2025 - 2026 season will exclusively feature world premieres, beginning with a new family-friendly piece, The Dress-Up Play, Mar. 7 - 22, by Juliet Huneke and directed by Karina Patel. This is followed by the world premiere of Andy Warhol Presents: The Cocaine Play, May 27 - July 6, by Terry Guest and directed by AmBer Montgomery. The 17th Annual Living Newspaper Festival, Aug. 20 - 24, concludes the18th season. Subscriptions include invitations to the New Frontier Series play readings and other special events. Subscriptions may be purchased for $75-100 with single tickets starting at $15.

Jackalope Theatre’s 18th season includes:

The Dress-Up Play

March 7 - 22, 2026

Written by Juliet Huneke

Directed by Karina Patel

Preview: Saturday, Mar. 7 at 11 a.m.

Press Opening: Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2 p.m.

Performance schedule: Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Tickets: $15 - $35

The Dress-Up Play is a new family friendly production from Jackalope. New friends gather in a bedroom to play dress up. But who gets to wear what? Do our clothes have to match what we look like outside? And what if our outside doesn’t match our inside? Filled with tutus, fake mustaches, scarves and fierce runway walks. The Dress-Up Play is an immersive fashion party for all ages that celebrates self-expression, open-mindedness and the wholeness of everyone.

WORLD PREMIERE

Andy Warhol Presents: The Cocaine Play

May 27 - July 6, 2026

Written by Terry Guest

Directed by AmBer Montgomery

Previews: Wednesday, May 27, Friday, May 29, Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m, and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

Press Opening: Tuesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance schedule: Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

The Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Tickets: $15 - $45

It’s 1962 in New York City and Andy Warhol (no, not that Andy Warhol) is stuck. He hasn’t finished a painting in years and has no new ideas. When a mysterious actress named Marilyn Monroe (no, not that Marilyn Monroe) stumbles into his life, she sends him down an epic path of madness, murder, betrayal and the desperate pursuit of fame, sex and beauty. Andy Warhol presents: The Cocaine Play is a 100% fake story about 100% real people that asks how far are you willing to go for the chance at superstardom.

17th Annual Living Newspaper Festival

August 20 - 24, 2026

Press Opening: Thursday, Aug, 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance schedule: Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The Broadway Armory, 5917 N Broadway

Tickets: $15 - $35

The Living Newspaper Festival is inspired by the 1930s Living Newspapers of the Federal Theatre Project that created stories based on recent events. This year’s Festival includes world premiere 10-minute plays inspired from recent news headlines.

