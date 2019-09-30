Scoop: Upcoming Storylines on THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, October 12, 2019
CBS has released the upcoming storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, October 12!
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Julie & Moe" - Brandon thinks a bonded pair of shelter dogs could be the perfect match for a retiree with a busy social life. But it will take the right training, and the perfect wardrobe, to make sure that these dogs become future roommates and the life of the party. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Drybar Founder" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: The crime fighting tether tripping up bad guys; the woman who started the blow-drying empire; window blinds powering your place; and, when the big wood saw was replaced with the saw mill. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Nets, Neighborhoods and NASA" - An engineer with an exciting double life, a dynamic researcher leads a scavenger hunt to find the environmental factors affecting our neighborhoods, and two NASA scientists searching for the origin of life. LaurDIY makes kinetic sand. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Lumps and Bumps" - Twin sisters Audrey and Allison fear the worst when beloved lab, Hunter, starts growing lumps. Can the vets discover the cause and cure him? Then, Dr. Kate's newest patient is a flightless baby crow. Can the team take her under their wing and get her up in the air? (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"A Little R & R" - Hope's team releases six young ravens, and a flood of raccoons arrive at the Rehab. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Friends with Fins" - A dog's comforting friendship is the perfect medicine for a sick quarter-horse. Plus, a Labrador finds his squad in a pod of dolphins. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
