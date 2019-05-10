Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, May 11, 2019
NEW STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, MAY 11
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Champ" - Brandon rescues a young Labrador that could be the perfect companion for a teenage boy. But before the energetic dog is ready to join his new family, he'll need obedience training and lessons in control. (New)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Pets in Need" - At the clinic, an Akita puppy named Annika is desperate for Chris' help. With a badly deformed front leg, she's struggling to live a happy and pain-free life. Can Chris pull out all the stops and get her well again? Then, the SASH team works quickly to save a 10-year-old tabby after a frightening dog attack. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Smart Baby Bottle" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the firefighting device that blasts water through walls; the inventors of the car diagnostic module that tells you what needs to be repaired; the inventor of the smart baby bottle that keeps track of an infant's feeding; and when cars went from big to compact. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Adorable Quills and Stinkers" - Baby striped skunks need a lot of attention from Hope's team, and a baby porcupine gets a second chance. (New)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Work Like a Dog" - A lab becomes the lifeline that gets one woman back on her feet. Plus, one service dog does more than her handler could ever ask for. (New)
THE INSPECTORS
"One Step at a Time" - Amanda, Mitch and Georgia have to get their case in order as they rush to the courthouse to put away a longtime nemesis. Also, the gang gets ready for graduation and has a hard time saying goodbye. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 5/13â€“5/17
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMâ€¦ IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMâ€¦ IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, May 11, 2019
Scoop: Television Academy Award Winning 'My Last Days' Returns to The CW 5/22
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 5/12-5/16
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Champ" - Brandon rescues a young Labrador that could be the perfect companion for a teenage boy. But before the energetic dog is ready to join his new family, he'll need obedience training and lessons in control. (New)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Pets in Need" - At the clinic, an Akita puppy named Annika is desperate for Chris' help. With a badly deformed front leg, she's struggling to live a happy and pain-free life. Can Chris pull out all the stops and get her well again? Then, the SASH team works quickly to save a 10-year-old tabby after a frightening dog attack. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Smart Baby Bottle" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the firefighting device that blasts water through walls; the inventors of the car diagnostic module that tells you what needs to be repaired; the inventor of the smart baby bottle that keeps track of an infant's feeding; and when cars went from big to compact. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Adorable Quills and Stinkers" - Baby striped skunks need a lot of attention from Hope's team, and a baby porcupine gets a second chance. (New)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Work Like a Dog" - A lab becomes the lifeline that gets one woman back on her feet. Plus, one service dog does more than her handler could ever ask for. (New)
THE INSPECTORS
"One Step at a Time" - Amanda, Mitch and Georgia have to get their case in order as they rush to the courthouse to put away a longtime nemesis. Also, the gang gets ready for graduation and has a hard time saying goodbye. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT