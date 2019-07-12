Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, July 20, 2019
STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JULY 20:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Sinbad" - A medically retired army sergeant who suffers from PTSD seeks Brandon's help finding a dog that can provide her with emotional support. But before Sinbad can be trained for his new role, Brandon must earn the trust of this timid terrier. (OAD 3/9/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"An Apple a Day" - Dr. Chris gives seven puppies a thorough check-up before their training begins. Then Apple the pup can't stop shaking. Will emergency vet Dr. Lisa Chimes figure out the cause and get this sweet girl into a forever home? Also, Tim calls Chris for a big favor on a small lizard with a broken leg. (OAD 3/9/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Rescue Steamer" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the device helping save those lost at sea and in the wilderness; the patch with hundreds of needles to keep you healthy; the turbine tech charging your life outdoors; and how lighting inventions lit the world's way. (OAD 3/9/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"The Beaver's Tale" - Hope rescues a baby North American beaver and shares her home with an American marten, and a ruby-throated hummingbird gets some TLC. (OAD 3/9/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Un-FIN-ished Business" - Today, we look back at two special stories from season one. First, a therapy dolphin is always there to keep her handler afloat. Plus, a therapy animal brings hope to her handler and her handler's family. (NEW)
THE INSPECTORS
"Moving Still" - In this look back on Season 4, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) takes us through an episode that involved Preston's recovery when THE INSPECTORS were on to an insurance fraud scam. (OAD 3/23/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
(Check Local Listings)
