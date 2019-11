Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, November 16, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Below are the upcoming storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, November 16.LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN"Atticus" - After a sweet working dog is surrendered by his previous owner, Brandon trains this gentle giant to provide service for a visually impaired teen. (New)THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION"No Lid Cup" - Host Mo Rocca shows us a woman's rain boot stylishly keeping shoes dry; the tomato sorter swatting away the green ones; the folding origami hot drink cup with no plastic lid; and how, before super stores, there was the general store. (New)MISSION UNSTOPPABLE"A Biochip, A Bot, and A Biobus" - A biomedical engineer who's working on putting your brain on a microchip, the woman behind the amazing Mars Rover; and a bus that is really a traveling biology lab in New York City! (New)PET VET DREAM TEAM"Wolfgang and Poncho" - A sickly bunny is rushed into Dr. Kate's clinic with a life-threatening blockage in its stomach. Can she help Poncho recover? Then, Dr. Pete reveals a secret past as he tries to fix a guinea pig's teeth. (New)HOPE IN THE WILD"A Day in the Life of Lily" - Volunteer Lily rescues a skunk, feeds seals, rehabs a hawk and releases a weasel, all in a day's work (New)BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL"A Kangaroo Plus Two" - How does a hunting dog have such a big fan in a falcon? Plus, the bond between a kangaroo, a deer and a lemur is beyond unusual, but their loving friendship is very familiar. (New)The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.9:00-9:30 AM, ETLUCKY DOG (7th Season)9:30-10:00 AM, ETTHE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)10:00-10:30 AM, ETMISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)10:30-11:00 AM, ETPET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)11:00-11:30 AM, ETHOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)11:30-12:00 PM, ETBEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.