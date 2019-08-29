Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, September 7, 2019
Upcoming Storylines For "one Magnificent Morning" On The CW For Saturday, September 7, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
101 - First Four-Legged Friend
Model, Denise Bidot is surprising her daughter Joselyn with her first four-legged friend. Joselyn wants a puppy with energy, while Denise is looking for a bigger dog to act as a protector. Who will they choose?
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
523 - A Family of Gorillas
A 350-pound silverback gorilla and his mom go in for their annual check-ups while two young gorillas make the most of playtime.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
223 - Shiplap Walls, Finished Yard
Wooden boatbuilding put Essex on the map. Norm meets shipwright and designer Captain Harold Burnham to see how he's keeping the tradition alive, one ship at a time. Back at our project, Kevin helps Tom with some "shipbuilding" of his own, putting up 8-inch pine shiplap barn boards on the walls at the entry. As winter closes in, Kevin meets Roger and landscape architect Kellie Connelly to see the finished patio and plantings for the first time.
WELCOME HOME
123 - A Tale of Two Strangers
Though they don't know each other, bachelors Harold and Anthony have two things in common; they have both they both have moved out of shelters into homes and are starting fresh in the same apartment complex. Treger, Rob and the designers combine their forces to fix up two apartments in one day and introduce the two strangers by throwing them a welcome party to meet all their neighbors.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
106 - Rehabilitation, Rescue, and Service
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Saving injured and sick seals and sea lions; A Long Island animal shelter hosts an event to find all animals a loving home; Shelter dogs become companion canines.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
107 - Correcting Color Blindness
Host Alie Ward shows us: The glasses allowing the color blind to see colors. The teen inventors of the Smart Steering Wheel. 3D printing clothes. And, the movie actress who helped invent how we communicate.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
