Video: 'Stop The World' from COME FROM AWAY at Milwaukee Rep

Get a first listen to 'Stop The World' from Come From Away, running now through December 14 in Milwaukee Rep's new Checota Powerhouse Theater.

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers from around the world who were grounded in the small Canadian town of Gander in the wake of 9/11. Featuring a dynamic score and spirited performances, the musical has been hailed as an exhilarating celebration of humanity, resilience, and connection.

The cast for Come From Away features many Milwaukee Rep stand out performers including Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba (Prelude to a Kiss) as Diane, Grace Bobber (The Last Five Years) as Janice, Michael Doherty (The Nerd) as Oz, Kelley Faulkner (Cabaret, Always…Patsy Cline) as Beverley/Annette, Gavin Gregory (Ragtime) as Bob, Richard Ruiz Henry (Guys and Dolls) as Claude, Steven Koehler (Guys on Ice) as Nick/Doug and Megan Loomis (The Craic, Run Bambi Run) as Bonnie. Alongside them are new to Milwaukee Rep cast members Dayna Jarae Dantzler (Waitress, Broadway) as Hannah, Joy Hermalyn (Caroline or Change, Broadway) as Beaulah, Adam Rennie (Rocky Horror Picture Show, Australian tour) as Kevin T/Garth, and Levin Valayil (Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Next Act) as Kevin J/Ali. The band includes Glen Asch, Olivia Dobbs, Bob Monogle, Patrick Morrow, Michael Ritter, Vidar Skrede Paule Westfahl and Ben Yats.

The creative team for Come From Away includes many familiar faces who have helped create Milwaukee Rep standouts Titanic The Musical and Run Bambi Run including music director Dan Kazemi, choreographer Jenn Rose, set designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, lighting designer Jason Fassl, sound designer Cricket Myers, projection designer Mike Tutaj, voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley-Zager, casting director Jonathan Hetler, and stage manager Mark Johnson.

