Interview: Tony Gonzalez of BROADWAY HOLIDAY at Transcendence Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Holiday has always been more than a performance. It is a tradition woven from music, memory, and theatrical joy. As Transcendence Theatre Company celebrates the 10th anniversary of its beloved holiday spectacular, Artistic Director Tony Gonzalez reflects on a decade of laughter, creativity, and community. Like the great entertainers who infuse their work with generosity and heart, Tony brings a spirit of celebration to everything he touches. Broadway Holiday is not simply a show. It is an invitation to gather, to feel uplifted, and to enter the season with renewed sparkle.

BWW SF writer Linda Hodges had the pleasure of speaking with Tony about this milestone year. Pour yourself something warm and festive and enjoy this conversation with the director who has helped make Broadway Holiday a North Bay tradition.

INTERVIEW

Linda: Hi, Tony. Welcome to BroadwayWorld San Francisco. Thank you for making time to speak with us. Broadway Holiday is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. What does reaching this milestone mean to you personally and artistically?

Tony: Thank you. It is really an honor to get to share with BroadwayWorld. Personally, celebrating 10 years of this holiday entertainment has me reflecting on the 100 plus singers, dancers, and musicians who have been a part of the show in the past. We have experienced some iconic moments together and I am continuously grateful for all the talent and hard work. Artistically it feels like a powerful feat. The team at Transcendence has taken traditional and non-traditional holiday tunes and mixed them up to present in new ways. We have done our best to provide a brand new experience every year and I am proud to have been a part of it.

Linda: For readers who may not have seen Broadway Holiday before, how would you describe the spirit and energy of the show? What sets it apart from other holiday productions?

Tony: My favorite part of Broadway Holiday is that we do not limit ourselves to only holiday music and themes. Of course, we all enjoy hearing many of those favorites. But our team also likes to dig deep to find Broadway showtunes and powerful standards to perform.

Linda: Over the past ten years, Broadway Holiday has become a North Bay tradition. How has the show evolved during this decade?

Tony: Having traditions is clearly part of what makes the holidays powerful for so many. It is an honor that people would make Transcendence one of their seasonal traditions. Each year we go back to the creative table with this show. Our audiences are loyal and we like to find new material and content for them to enjoy.

Linda: Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences. How does Broadway Holiday express that mission, especially during a season when audiences are looking for joy and connection?

Tony: Exactly that. The show is designed to uplift with the music and lyrics chosen and with the commanding arrangements created by our music director Matt Smart. We encourage connection with our audience during the show as well as after the show. We have also chosen some songs in hopes of evoking thought and awareness at this time of year. I think that balance is important.

Linda: Transcendence is known for blending Broadway talent with local community warmth. How has Broadway Holiday maintained that signature feeling throughout the years?

Tony: We are committed to providing unique interactions with these incredible Broadway artists. Part of our rehearsal process includes a community outreach project. We often sing carols at local children's hospitals, and we also connect with the Sonoma Mentoring Alliance for backstage experiences.

Linda: You have a background as a Broadway performer yourself. What does it mean to bring together a company of artists each year who often return and have become part of the Transcendence family?

Tony: It truly moves me to tears. These phenomenal performers bring their whole hearts to Sonoma to share their talents. They blow me away. Our time together creating this show is quick but always filled with laughter and passion. I feel like the luckiest man.

Linda: The choreography in Transcendence shows is always high energy and visually exciting. Can you share a little about this year’s creative team and what audiences can expect?

Tony: I am joined by Matt Smart as our Music Director and show arranger. Matt has formed a wonderful show band to bring this music to life. I am excited for us to share our White Christmas medley with highlights from the movie and the stage show, a beautiful waltz, and of course some joyful tap dance.

Linda: Broadway Holiday is closely connected with the community. Are there partnerships, outreach moments, or traditions that play a role in this year's production?

Tony: Absolutely. Our nonprofit partner this season is Redwood Empire Foodbank. We all know families and children are relying on food banks and community partners now more than ever. Redwood Empire works with food banks, schools, and other partners around the country to make sure kids and families have the food they need. Part of the holiday show proceeds will be donated forward.

Linda: After a decade of performances, there must be some memorable stories. Is there a particular moment or audience reaction that has stayed with you? How about a behind the scenes story?

Tony: The most memorable moment without a doubt is when Shaleah Adkisson and David Gordon sang the tune Rise Up along with our incredible ASL interpreter Sandy McLennon. The last verse of the song was signed in silence by Sandy and the audience stood in reverence. I get choked up just thinking about it.

As for behind-the-scenes stories, there are many joy filled moments. One moment that always brings a smile to my face is the reaction I got from the cast when I asked them to roll the Christmas tree across the stage while dancing around it and to light it up on cue. We still laugh about it. It worked, and if I remember correctly, it even got applause.

Linda: As you look ahead, what do you imagine for the next ten years of Broadway Holiday? Are there dream elements you hope to explore?

Tony: I look forward to exploring more story telling elements. I would love to bring in some contemporary writing artists to elevate the experience even further. What an exciting question.

Linda: Finally, what do you hope audiences take away from this 10th anniversary celebration? What is the heart of the show this year?

Tony: I want this collection of artists, through their songs and dances, to inspire people to broaden their experiences and pay attention to meaningful moments in their day to day lives that they might otherwise overlook. Make a new friend, learn a new language, look at things in a different way.

Linda: Tony, thank you so much for speaking with us and for giving BroadwayWorld readers a look behind the scenes. We look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of Broadway Holiday with you and the entire Transcendence Theatre Company.

Tony: Linda, thank you and BroadwayWorld so very much. I sincerely hope you have a glorious holiday season.

Celebrate the season with Broadway stars, festive favorites, and heartwarming moments. Gold ticket holders at Sonoma Country Day School are invited to an exclusive pre-show reception, while Gold ticket holders at Sebastiani Theatre can enjoy a post-show reception at Three Sticks Winery. Visit Transcendence Theatre Company for tickets and details.

San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 17.1% of votes 2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 9% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 8.6% of votes Vote Now!