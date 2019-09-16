Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, September 21, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
103 - A Playful Pup
Newlyweds Tiffani and Carl are adopting their first dog as a couple. While they both want a puppy to fit into their active lifestyle, it all comes down to the breed!
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
525 - Education to the Rescue
From summer camps to the animal ambassador program, discover how Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is educating the next generation about the importance of saving wildlife. Plus, seven otter pups need rescuing.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
225 - Design for Everyone
Richard gives Norm a recap of the whole process of installing the geothermal heating and cooling system for our accessible in-law house, and his son Ross Trethewey explains how the whole system comes together with the heat pumps in the basement. Upstairs, the heat has already warmed up the floors, and another tradesman's son is hard at work.
WELCOME HOME
125 - Mom Gets a Much Needed Break
Aidee Mancillas was placed into the foster care system at a very young age, and some of the places she ended up were dangerous. At the age of 16, she finally fled terrible circumstances, tried couch-hopping with friends, but eventually became homeless. With three young children in tow, Aidee tried to keep some normalcy even as they were shifted from shelter to shelter. Now working at a hospital, she finally has an apartment, and Treger and Rob are ready to give this hard working mom the break she deserves by making her house into a haven she can call home.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
108 - Recover and Rescue
Hosted by Eva LaRue. A rescue for wild horses. Plus, stories of amazing and inspiring people who go above and beyond to care for, love, and help animals.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
109 - Bowling Ball Math Lesson
Host Alie Ward shows us: The original video doorbell connected to your smartphone. A garage full of engineers creating a self-driving car kit. Teaching the Science of gravity with bowling balls. And, the water roller saving time and necks in Africa.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, September 21, 2019
