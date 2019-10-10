Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, October 19, 2019
Below are the upcoming storylines for "One Magnificent Morning" on The CW for Saturday, October 19, 2019:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
404 - Shamwari: Soul of the Earth
Jack is headed to South Africa to explore one of the most ground-breaking reserves on the continent - Shamwari. What once was old farming land, is now a meticulously restored eco-system brimming with wildlife and adventure. And Jack and his family don't miss a beat, getting up close and personal with Hippos, Cheetah and much more!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1109 - Adventure to La Paz
Join Jack and Suzi for a journey to La Paz Waterfall Gardens in Costa Rica where they meet local species, like sloth, hummingbirds, and jaguar, thriving in the rainforest. And, they get more than they bargained for at a local dog shelter that's home to more than 800 rescued dogs!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1012 - The Great Migration
Jungle Jack and Suzi are stunned to see the Great Migration in action as animals cross the Mara River into Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. Millions of wildebeest and zebra make the epic journey, while big cats like lion and cheetah share the famed African landscape.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
303 - Getting to Work
Kevin gets a look at decimated Mantoloking NJ with Chris Nelson in a beach rescue vehicle. The Bay Head home's new first floor is framed, four feet in the air. Helical pull-down micro-pile technology literally screws the Pt. Pleasant house in place, as timber piles are driven into the ground for Rita's new modular home.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
203 - Respect, Love, and Security
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Learning about the boundaries between people and wildlife; Rebuilding a pet rescue demolished by a hurricane; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; An alert dog who looks after a boy suffering from seizures.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
203 - Cellphone Inventor
Host Alie Ward shows us: Inflatable fish that swim through the air. The inventor of the phone in your pocket. The smartest cooking pans. And, the drone finding and clearing landmines from war torn countries.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
