Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, March 28, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on March 28:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
609 - For the Love of Great Apes
Jack is heading to Florida to meet some unexpected residents in the small town of Wauchula. Nestled among the orange groves, the Center for Great Apes is providing a loving home to dozens of orangutans and chimpanzees in need. After being rescued, or retired from the entertainment industry, many of these playful primates had nowhere to go. Hear their remarkable stories as we head, Into the Wild!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
701 - Going Batty
Jack takes flight in Panama IN SEARCH OF Bats, Birds and other Jungle Creatures! Jack discovers how Bats are vital to Earth's pest control and learns about one of the coolest adaptations in the animal world - echolocation! Then Jack heads to Canopy Tower to get a birds-eye view of the rainforest canopy.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
804 - Sea Turtles of Pongara
Gabon is home to some of the wildest beaches on the planet, and Pongara is no exception. Come along with Jack as he witnesses one of nature's most awe-inspiring feats -- one-ton Leatherback Sea Turtles returning to shore to lay their eggs.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
318 - "Old World, New World"
Roger shows Kevin how he's using new granite steps with an antique look to dramatically improve the appearance of the front entry. To help with the tight fit against the house, Roger places the middle step on a bed of ice, so it will melt right into place. Inside, plaster contractor Bob Bucco repairs the severely damaged plaster mouldings and medallion by hand, while 3D printing specialist David Kempskie arrives to show how the repairs can also be made in a computer, thanks to state-of-the-art 3D scanning, modeling, and printing technology.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
211 - Wild & Rescued
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Aspiring zoologists learn about flying with help from hawks; Two ocean loving sisters visit a marine mammal rescue in San Pedro, California; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; Helping abandoned bear cubs prepare for hibernation.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
212 - Mine Killing Drone
Host Alie Ward shows us: The London innovator creating artistic globes of the world. The man making mansions in the trees. A Medical MacGyver makes health devices from toys. And, the drone finding and clearing landmines from war torn countries.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
