Alison Krauss & Union Station To Bring ARCADIA 2026 Tour To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

​27-time Grammy Award winner Alison Krauss' Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas “ARCADIA 2025 Tour” will return in 2026, with a stop at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The group will take the stage for one night only on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, with support from Theo Lawrence. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas will be joined by new touring member Jacob Burleson, a Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist known for his work with Volume Five, East Nash Grass, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, the Jason Carter Band, and Appalachian Roadshow. The upcoming dates follow Alison Krauss & Union Station's successful “Arcadia 2025 Tour,” a sold-out headline run that marked their first tour together in more than a decade. The tour, which featured the live debut of award-winning vocalist and guitarist Russell Moore among the ranks of Union Station, earned critical acclaim across the United States and Canada.

The “Arcadia 2025 Tour” celebrated the arrival of Alison Krauss & Union Station's eighth studio LP and first release in more than 14 years, Arcadia, available everywhere now via Down The Road Records. Self-produced by Alison Krauss & Union Station, the album features 10 new songs that transcend time, reveal beautiful and tragic truths, and serve as contemporary reflections of history. Tracks were penned by Robert Lee Castleman, Viktor Krauss, Jeremy Lister, Bob Lucas, JD McPherson, Sarah Siskind, and other modern masters.

With new member Russell Moore, frontman for the chart-topping group IIIrd Tyme Out and the International Bluegrass Music Association's most awarded male vocalist of all time, joining on co-lead vocals, guitar, and mandolin, Krauss (fiddle, lead vocal), Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals), Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals), and Barry Bales (bass, vocals) once again bring their extraordinary individual talents together. Highlighted by songs such as “Looks Like the End of the Road” and “Granite Mills,” Arcadia expands the immaculately crafted, endlessly surprising sound that Alison Krauss & Union Station have long been known for, reaffirming why the group remains one of the most influential, and celebrated acts of the past four decades.

