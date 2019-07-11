Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 20, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, July 20, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
111 - A Cat's Dog
Natalie has decided her two daughters are ready for the responsibility of a dog. So, they're looking for a pup to get along with their two cats. Will they find the right match?
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
516 - Look Who's Having a Baby!
Follow along as the team tracks the pregnancy of an orangutan. You won't want to miss seeing the adorable new baby! Plus, the bongo and sable antelope herds are expanding, too.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
216 - A Cottage in the Woods
The second project of the season finds Norm and Kevin back on Cape Ann, this time in the scenic riverside town of Essex, Massachusetts. Not far from the antique shops and clam shacks downtown is a 1935 English-style cottage in the woods that homeowners John and Julie Corcoran hope to turn into an accessible in-law residence for Julie's aging parents. Norm finds lots of deferred maintenance, rot, a failing roof and windows, and some strange architectural choices, like the giant shed dormer that is out of sync with the rest of the cottage.
WELCOME HOME
116 - People in Need
Three different families from Detroit are highlighted in this special look at Treger and Rob helping the homeless this year: After a series of tragic events bumped Shaqueena and her kids into homelessness, they are all now looking at a brighter future; Best friends Joe and Tiffany met in a shelter, got married, had a son, and are now all moving into their first home together; and Raina has finally saved enough to find a permanent place for her and her five children.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
114 - Rescue is a Two-Way Street
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Rescue dogs in training. A refuge for cats inside a coffee shop. Diabetic alert dogs provide safety and support.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
111 - Football Fever
Host Alie Ward shows us: The overhead stadium camera giving you a bird's eye view of the game. The TV magic showing the first down line. The highest tech stadium in the game. And, the mouthguard aimed at preventing concussion injuries.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
