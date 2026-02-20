Audience Member Injured During RICHARD III; Lars Eidinger Halts Performance at Schaubühne

🎭 NEW! Germany Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Germany & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berlin Zeitung reports that a performance of Richard III at Schaubühne in Berlin was abruptly halted Thursday night after an audience member was injured during the show.

The incident occurred during the scene in which Richard prepares to battle Richmond in a moment of nocturnal frenzy. Actor Lars Eidinger, who plays the title role, accidentally lost grip of his stage sword, which slid over the edge of the stage and struck an elderly woman seated in the front row, injuring her on the head.

Eidinger immediately apologized and went to the edge of the stage to check on the woman’s condition. He asked for the house lights to be brought up and inquired whether a doctor was present in the audience. A physician identified herself and escorted the injured patron out of the auditorium to administer first aid.

After seeing that the woman was bleeding, Eidinger announced that the performance would be stopped. The incident took place shortly after 10 p.m., near the end of the performance. Audience members exited the theater calmly.

A spokesperson for the Schaubühne told local media that the theater remains “in shock” following the incident. Eidinger reportedly spoke personally with the injured audience member. According to the theater, an ambulance was not required. The company extended its wishes for her speedy recovery.

The production of Richard III, directed by Thomas Ostermeier, has been running to sold-out houses for years and is known for its physical staging. The first row of seats sits in close proximity to the stage, contributing to the immersive nature of performances at the Schaubühne. Confetti was reportedly scattered across the stage during Thursday’s performance, and portions of the stage were dimly lit at the time of the accident.

The theater stated that its safety protocols will now be reviewed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Performances of Richard III scheduled for Friday and Saturday are expected to proceed as planned.

On Friday evening, the Schaubühne contacted audience members who attended the interrupted performance, writing that it “deeply regrets this incident.” The theater acknowledged that the abrupt end to the evening was likely shocking for patrons and emphasized that safety for performers and audiences remains its highest priority. As a gesture of compensation, the theater is offering attendees of the halted performance advance booking rights for tickets to a future performance featuring Eidinger.

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.