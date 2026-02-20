The Old Globe to Present Second Extension for HEDDA GABLER

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Old Globe's production of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, which is led by film, television, and stage star Katie Holmes in the title role, has received a second extension.

The Globe-commissioned, vivid new version of the play is by Erin Cressida Wilson and directed by the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, featuring original music by Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. The powerful classic, which opened last week, is extended through, and must close March 22, 2026. Hedda Gabler plays on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Tickets for the second extension week are now on sale at TheOldGlobe.org.

Holmes brings to life a landmark role in one of the defining masterpieces of modern theatre. Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon—and the cracks in their marriage are already showing. Bored and restless, Hedda tries to control those around her. But as her schemes tighten, her own world begins to unravel.

In addition to Katie Holmes as Hedda Gabler, the cast of Hedda Gabler includes Charlie Barnett as George Tesman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Aunt Julie Tesman, Celeste Arias as Thea Elvsted, Alfredo Narciso as Judge Brack, Alexander Hurt as Ejlert Lövborg, Katie MacNichol as Berte, and Korrie Yamaoka as the Pianist.

Understudies for Hedda Gabler include Lance D. Bush, Ethan Fox, and Stephanie Hinck. Also joining adaptor Erin Cressida Wilson, director Barry Edelstein, and composer Caroline Shaw as part of the creative team are Mark Wendland; David I. Reynoso; Heather Gilbert; Jessica Paz; Chelsey Arce, Emmelyn Thayer, Caparelliotis Casting; and Jess Slocum.