Review: CATS at Broadway Palm

The design team are the stars of Cats now playing at Broadway Palm.

The set by Chris Peters is impressive and a bit spooky. The lighting by Russell Thompson sets the mood perfectly. The costumes by John P. White are effectively stylized. And the props by Brigid Reilly are clever.

Director and Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary makes good use of the darkened theater, sending her actors roaming through the dinner tables before they converge on stage for the Jellicle Ball.

Two stand out performers are Caleb Summers who has strong stage presence as Rum Tum Tugger and Jacob Medich who brings a big resonant voice to Old Deuteronomy.

Abigail Aldridge as Grizabella and Quinlyn Kessler as Sillabub contrast nicely in “Memory.” Kessler’s voice is sweet and pure while Aldridge’s is packed with emotion.

Although there are a few slow spots in the first act, the second act more than makes up for it. The ensemble is filled with talented dancers who make the most of McCleary’s creative choreography.

If you love dance and T. S. Eliot poetry, this is a show you cannot miss.

Cats runs through April 4. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.

