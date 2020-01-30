Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, February 1, 2020
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, February 1, 2020
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
601 - Elephant Camp
Pack your trunks -- Jungle Jack is heading to Zimbabwe! Just around the corner from majestic Victoria Falls, the folks at Elephant Camp are working to provide a home to orphaned Elephants in need. Jack assists the team in radio collaring a soon to be released female. And, Jack takes a walk with the fastest land mammal on the planet... an orphaned cheetah getting a SECOND CHANCE at life.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
706 - Braving Bocas
Panama's Bocas del Toro archipelago is home to beautiful beaches and pristine waters, and it's also home to high concentration of Bats! Jack hikes into a remote cave for an up-close look at the beneficial species.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
806 - Loango: Africa's Last Eden
Loango National Park in Gabon is often called Africa's Last Eden. Come along with Jack and his family as they explore the untouched wilderness, encountering Forest Elephants, Forest Buffalo, an injured Sea Turtle and the wildest beach on the planet!
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
310 - Old House Discoveries
Tom and Kevin make some dramatic discoveries while demolishing THE KITCHEN and baths, Roger moves a massive rhododendron and Norm checks out one of the finest surviving examples of the Italianate style: the over-the-top Victoria Mansion in Portland, Maine.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
211 - Wild & Rescued
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Aspiring zoologists learn about flying with help from hawks; Two ocean loving sisters visit a marine mammal rescue in San Pedro, California; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; Helping abandoned bear cubs prepare for hibernation.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
211 - Girls Who Code
Host Alie Ward shows us: The former politician who is training girls to become computer coders. The women who invented a new way to keep food fresh. The fold up kayak. And the headlights for your running shoes.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
