Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, May 23, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on May 23:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Lilo" - A 7-month-old puppy impresses Brandon with her talents. But in order to secure a new forever home, Lilo will also need to impress her potential adopters' anxious dog. (OAD 2/8/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Hospital Robot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the robot helping keep hospitals running smoothly; the device that can detect if that spot on your arm is skin cancer; concrete that drinks up rainwater; and how hybrid technology goes back a lot further in history than you might think. (OAD 2/8/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Coding, Coral and a Concoction" - On this week's episode: a computer expert who makes sure everyone can be a coder, the fight to save our oceans' coral reefs, and how Science is using stretchy material to make cutting-edge electronics. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Don't Tell Mama" - Dr. Danni meets her newest patient, a lovable St. Bernard named Crunch, for a yearly checkup. Then, Dr. Alex heads to the countryside to examine a group of newborn piglets, but can she get past their protective mother? And, Dr. Kate tries to cure sibling cats of a year-long cat flu. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"From the Ocean to the Sea" - A pair of hikers rescue a deer from the ocean, and a grey seal pup returns to the sea. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"The Perfect Camel-y" - On today's Best Friend's Furever, we look back at a camel who found the don-key to his best bud's heart. Plus, a dog and cat ignore their rivalry to become teammates for life. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Lilo" - A 7-month-old puppy impresses Brandon with her talents. But in order to secure a new forever home, Lilo will also need to impress her potential adopters' anxious dog. (OAD 2/8/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Hospital Robot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the robot helping keep hospitals running smoothly; the device that can detect if that spot on your arm is skin cancer; concrete that drinks up rainwater; and how hybrid technology goes back a lot further in history than you might think. (OAD 2/8/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Coding, Coral and a Concoction" - On this week's episode: a computer expert who makes sure everyone can be a coder, the fight to save our oceans' coral reefs, and how Science is using stretchy material to make cutting-edge electronics. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Don't Tell Mama" - Dr. Danni meets her newest patient, a lovable St. Bernard named Crunch, for a yearly checkup. Then, Dr. Alex heads to the countryside to examine a group of newborn piglets, but can she get past their protective mother? And, Dr. Kate tries to cure sibling cats of a year-long cat flu. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"From the Ocean to the Sea" - A pair of hikers rescue a deer from the ocean, and a grey seal pup returns to the sea. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"The Perfect Camel-y" - On today's Best Friend's Furever, we look back at a camel who found the don-key to his best bud's heart. Plus, a dog and cat ignore their rivalry to become teammates for life. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.