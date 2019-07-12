Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 7/15-7/19

Jul. 12, 2019  
Scheduled guests for the week of JULY 15-19 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, July 15 - Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista ("Stuber"), "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

Tuesday, July 16 - Joel McHale (ABC's "Card Sharks")

Wednesday, July 17 - Day of Hot Topics

Thursday, July 18 - The Political View with 2020 democratic presidential candidate former Governor John Hickenlooper

Friday, July 19 - Ricky Gervais ("Deadly Sirius"; "After Life")



