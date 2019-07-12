Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 7/15-7/19
Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.
Scheduled guests for the week of JULY 15-19 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, July 15 - Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista ("Stuber"), "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Tuesday, July 16 - Joel McHale (ABC's "Card Sharks")
Wednesday, July 17 - Day of Hot Topics
Thursday, July 18 - The Political View with 2020 democratic presidential candidate former Governor John Hickenlooper
Friday, July 19 - Ricky Gervais ("Deadly Sirius"; "After Life")
