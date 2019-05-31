Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 6/3-6/7

Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of JUNE 3-7 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, June 3 - The Political View with Michael Wolff ("Siege: Trump Under Fire"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

Tuesday, June 4 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA); Wanda Sykes ("Wanda Sykes: Not Normal")

Wednesday, June 5 - Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Thursday, June 6 - RuPaul ("RuPaul")





Friday, June 7 - Mindy Kaling ("Late Night"); Jeff Ross ("Historical Roasts"); "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices