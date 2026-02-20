Photos: A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre Group

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reverie Theatre Group has released production photos from its New England premiere of A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR), now running in Downtown Providence through March 1. Tickets start at $15 and are available now.

The cast includes Madaline Brown as Steph and Emma Dunlop as Bell, with Divina Jania Hernandez serving as understudy.

The creative team is led by director Riley Nedder and assistant director Taylor K. Corbett, with stage management by Hannah Bagshaw and assistant stage management by Rachel Anderson. Alyssa Germaine serves as production manager. Scenic design is by Emily Crosta, lighting design by Caoilfhionn Farrell, sound design by Erin Grafing, and costume design by EJ Caraveo.

Lauren Katherine Pothier is artistic director, and Jeremy Drolet serves as technical director.

Photo Credit: David Cantelli Photography



A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) at Reverie Theatre