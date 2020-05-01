Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/4-5/8

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/4-5/8Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View"  (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.  

Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 4-8 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, May 4 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 4/15/2020) - White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Tuesday, May 5 - Anthony Anderson (ABC's "black-ish"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

Wednesday, May 6 - "The View" celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with special education teacher Michael Tricarico from Smithtown, New York.

Thursday, May 7 - Sean Penn

Friday, May 8 - Dylan McDermott ("Hollywood"); "The View" celebrates Mother's Day honoring moms working on the frontlines during the pandemic



