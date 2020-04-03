Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 4/6-4/10
Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.
Scheduled guests for the week of APRIL 6-10 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, April 6 - Guest co-host Sara Haines (co-host "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke"); Jesse Tyler Ferguson (ABC's "Modern Family"); "View Your Deal: Small Business Edition"
Tuesday, April 7 - RACHAEL RAY ("Rachael Ray Show")
Wednesday, April 8 - Guest co-host Sara Haines (co-host "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke"); Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT)
Thursday, April 9 - Day of Hot Topics
Friday, April 10 - Ty Burrell (ABC's "Modern Family"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
