Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 4/6-4/10

Article Pixel Apr. 3, 2020  
Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O.  

Scheduled guests for the week of APRIL 6-10 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, April 6 - Guest co-host Sara Haines (co-host "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke"); Jesse Tyler Ferguson (ABC's "Modern Family"); "View Your Deal: Small Business Edition"

Tuesday, April 7 - RACHAEL RAY ("Rachael Ray Show")

Wednesday, April 8 - Guest co-host Sara Haines (co-host "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke"); Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT)

Thursday, April 9 - Day of Hot Topics

Friday, April 10 - Ty Burrell (ABC's "Modern Family"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices




