Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 4/27-5/1

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of APRIL 27-MAY 1 are as follows (subject to change):

- Ricky Gervais ("After Life"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

- Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds on his recent battle with the coronavirus

- Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (ABC's "American Idol")

- Nathan Lane ("Penny Dreadful")





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

- Billy Porter; former co-host of "The View," Paula Faris (author, "Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling")