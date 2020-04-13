Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 4/13-4/17
Scheduled guests for the week of APRIL 13-17 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, April 13 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 3/24/2020) - Sara Haines (co-host "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke") guest co-hosts; 2020 presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden
Tuesday, April 14 - ABC News' political and legal contributor Chris Christie; Cookie Monster ("Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Wednesday, April 15 - Day of Hot Topics
Thursday, April 16 - Day of Hot Topics
Friday, April 17 - Bob Saget; Leslie Jordan
