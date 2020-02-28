Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 3/2-3/6
Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.
Scheduled guests for the week of MARCH 2-6 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, March 2 - Guest co-host Ana Navarro; Day of Hot Topics; "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Tuesday, March 3 - ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams (author, "John Adams Under Fire")
Wednesday, March 4 - Jason Biggs ("Outmatched")
Thursday, March 5 - Guest co-host Andrew Yang; Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")
Friday, March 6 - Guest co-host Sara Haines (co-host "GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke"); chef Rocco DiSpirito (author, "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet")
