Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on NBC 9/8 - 9/14

Monday, September 7: Guests include Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and musical guest Surfaces. OAD 8/10/20 **Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Joel McHale, Big Sean and musical guest Big Sean. Show 1312A Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Kevin Hart, Josh Charles and musical guest Chika. Show 1313A **Thursday, September 10: Guests include Miley Cyrus and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Show 1314A **Friday, September 11: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid and musical guest The Flaming Lips. Show 1315A **Monday, September 14: Guests include Jude Law, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle and musical guest Summer Walker. Show 1316A These listings are subject to change. **denotes changes or additions
