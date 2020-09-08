Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on NBC 9/8 - 9/14

See who will guest star this upcoming week!

Sep. 8, 2020  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on NBC 9/8 - 9/14 Monday, September 7: Guests include Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and musical guest Surfaces. OAD 8/10/20

**Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Joel McHale, Big Sean and musical guest Big Sean. Show 1312A

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Kevin Hart, Josh Charles and musical guest Chika. Show 1313A

**Thursday, September 10: Guests include Miley Cyrus and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Show 1314A

**Friday, September 11: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid and musical guest The Flaming Lips. Show 1315A

**Monday, September 14: Guests include Jude Law, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle and musical guest Summer Walker. Show 1316A

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

