Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 7/24-7/30
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News. The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
Wednesday, July 24: Guests include Naomi Watts, Mike Birbiglia and musical guest Midland. Show 1096
Thursday, July 25: Guests include Science Demo: Kevin Delaney, Zachary Quinto, Betty Gilpin and Mike Vecchione. Show 1097
Friday, July 26: Guests include Chris Hemsworth, Jonas Brothers and musical guest Jonas Brothers. OAD 6/12/19
Monday, July 29: Guests include Rachel Brosnahan, Carla Gugino, Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion and musical guest Ty Dolla $ign. Show 1098
**Tuesday, July 30: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Queer Eye's Fab Five and musical guest Highwomen. Show 1099
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
