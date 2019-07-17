Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 7/17-7/23

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News. The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.

: Guests include Joel McHale, Marc Maron, Blake Griffin and Dusty Slay. Show 1092

Guests include Kenan Thompson, Joe Manganiello and musical guest Robyn. Show 1093

Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle and musical guest Aldous Harding. OAD 6/24/19

Guests include David Spade, Jeff Foxworthy and musical guest Red Hearse. Show 1094

Guests include Octavia Spencer, Fred Armisen and musical guest YBN Cordae ft. Anderson .Paak Show 1095

These listings are subject to change.





**denotes changes or additions