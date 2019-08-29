Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 9/2-9/6
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.
Monday,Sept. 2
Actor Harry Hamlin; actor and author Matthew Gray Gubler discusses his book, Rumple Buttercup, and CRIMINAL MINDS on CBS; Chris Wragge, WCBS-TV, New York guest co-hosts (OAD: 4/9/19)
Tuesday, Sept. 3
THE TALK announces new host Marie Osmond; television and radio personality Nick Cannon (OAD: 1/2/19)
Wednesday, Sept. 4
GRAMMY® Award-winning singer Gwen Stefani; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts (OAD: 6/4/19)
Thursday, Sept. 5
Actress Fran Drescher discusses her Showtime comedy special FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE (OAD: 3/13/19)
Friday, Sept. 6
Comedian and author Chelsea Handler discusses her book and podcast "Chelsea Handler: Life Will Be The Death of Me"; cast members for CBS' THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS including Melissa Claire Egan, Mark Grossman and Michelle Stafford (6/24/19)
