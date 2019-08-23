Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 8/26-8/30
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.
Monday, August 26
Actors John Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta discuss their movie "The Poison Rose"; singer Michael Ray discusses his album Amos and performs; actress Jodie Sweetin guest co-hosts (OAD: 5/24/19)
Tuesday, August 27
Television anchor Deborah Norville (INSIDE EDITION) (OAD: 4/30/19)
Wednesday, August 28
Actor Greg Kinnear discusses his film "Phil"; comedian and actress Amanda Seales discusses her new competition series and comedy tour "Smart Funny & Black" (OAD: 7/4/19)
Thursday, August 29
Actress Renee Zellweger discusses her miniseries "What/If"; actress Mary McCormack guest co-hosts (OAD: 5/21/19)
Friday, August 30
Actress Taraji P. Henson discusses her film "What Men Want" (2/7/19)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
