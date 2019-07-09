Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 7/8-7/12

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth (n)

Television host Howie Mandel; television host Arielle Vandenberg (CBS' LOVE ISLAND); "Top Talker" Kevin Frazier (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT) (n)

Actress Molly Shannon (n)

Actor Jaime Camil from The CW's "Jane the Virgin" (n)

Actress Marcia Gay Harden discusses her new film "Point Blank"; television host Cat Deeley (n)





RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)