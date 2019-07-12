Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 7/15-7/19
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.
Monday, July 15
News anchor Norah O'Donnell (CBS' CBS EVENING NEWS) (n)
Tuesday, July 16
Actress Jenna Elfman (n)
Wednesday, July 17
Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth (OAD: 7/8/19)
Thursday, July 18
Actress Rumor Willis discusses her new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"; singer Carnie Wilson guest co-hosts (n)
Friday, July 19
Actress and singer Sutton Foster; singer Carnie Wilson guest co-hosts (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
