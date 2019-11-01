Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 11/4-11/8

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.Actor Patrick Wilson discusses his new film "Midway" (n)Singer, actress and television host Kellie Pickler discusses her new holiday television movie; actress Vicki Lawrence (n)Rock band Hootie & The Blowfish discuss their new album "Imperfect Circle" and perform live (n)Actress Annie Potts and actor Craig T. Nelson (CBS' YOUNG SHELDON) (n)THE TALK celebrates its 2000th episode with a special "Greatest Moments Countdown" (n)



RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)





